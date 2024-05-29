Slim Chickens Launches New Loaded Fries Limited-Time Offer

The fresh, delicious chicken franchise is kicking off summer with several LTOs, including the introduction of its Loaded Fries with Chicken Bacon Ranch.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, the fast-casual restaurant best known for its southern-influenced wings and tenders, is officially kicking off summer on Tuesday, May 28 (the day after Memorial Day) with the introduction of its Loaded Fries with Chicken Bacon Ranch.

The limited-time offer (LTO) features Slim Chickens' perfectly seasoned fries, which are dressed with fresh, hand-breaded tenders and crispy bacon before being drizzled with house-made Ranch Sauce and topped with shredded cheese and sliced jalapenos.

"Slim Chickens is obviously known for its chicken, but we're always excited to offer something new and different to our guests," said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Allison. "Our Loaded Fries are a delicious, comfort food favorite that can serve as an entree or as a shareable Southern side."

The Loaded Fries will be available in regular and large sizes at your local Slim Chickens.

"They're loaded," the brand proclaims, "so grab a fork and dive in."

The Loaded Fries with Chicken Bacon Ranch aren't the only LTOs hitting the Slims menu this summer. For a limited time, Slim Chickens will be offering its Strawberry Jar Dessert, Raspberry Lemonade and a new premium Strawberry Mini Chocolate Chip Shake made with NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mini Morsels. It doesn't get much more summertime than that!

ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 250 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Slim Chickens