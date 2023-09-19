Slim.AI Expands with Addition of Tel Aviv Office, Led by New Chief Product Officer

Tel Aviv has always been a nexus of innovation, groundbreaking tech and cybersecurity talent. With Slim.AI solidifying its presence in our vibrant ecosystem, it's a testament to the city's global impact on software and security. Tweet this

Slim was founded in 2020 with a lineup of founding partners including boldstart Ventures, Decibel Partners, FXP, Knollwood and TechAviv Founding Partners. The company has always had strong bonds in Tel Aviv and is sponsoring DevOpsDays Tel Aviv for the second time this year. In 2022, Slim's VP of data and analytics, Ayse Kaya, delivered a keynote at the event, speaking about the 2022 Container Report she developed with her research team on the continued need for greater composition awareness throughout the software supply chain.

"The Tel Aviv tech scene is in Slim's DNA," said John Amaral, CEO of Slim. "It's great to finally be setting our roots here, and Mickey is exactly the right leader to help us build out the team and our presence here."

Yaron Samid, TechAviv founding partner, added, "Tel Aviv has always been a nexus of innovation, groundbreaking tech and cybersecurity talent. With Slim.AI solidifying its presence in our vibrant ecosystem, it's a testament to the city's global impact on software and security. I do not doubt that Slim's Israel office will thrive and set new software supply chain security benchmarks."

Slim.AI, a pioneer in "Software Supply Chain Security as a Service," is setting new standards for container trust and security. With tools crafted for both container creators and users, we streamline the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. Our proactive focus on early container optimization arms developers with capabilities like continuous inventory, SBOM generation, multi-scanner integration, smart patching, and vulnerability reachability, prioritization and reporting.

