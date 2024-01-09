Slone Partners Announces Promotions for Several High-Performing Senior Leaders

"These promotions are an acknowledgment of the tireless and dedicated efforts of senior leaders who have helped propel Slone Partners into the eminent position it now holds in the executive search market," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. Post this

Kim Feitosa, who has more than 30 years of experience in life sciences marketing, sales, business development, and talent recruitment, is promoted to SVP, Executive Search, and Partner. In her role, Feitosa focuses on placing innovative scientific, clinical, and business leaders who bring their company's services and products to market for the benefit of patients.

Jennifer Lemasters, whose tenure at Slone Partners dates back to 2011, is promoted to SVP, Executive Search, and Partner. Her deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare markets and knowledge of the demands placed on each leadership role give her the perspectives needed to develop a thorough assessment of each candidate. In her role, Lemasters will continue to deliver a wide range of premier talent to clients including executive leaders in all disciplines.

With more than 20 years of experience in life sciences and healthcare, Sona Stroud brings her extensive market knowledge and a stellar track record of successful key executive and leadership placements to her new role as SVP, Executive Search, and Partner. Her focus remains on securing top talent in all functional areas including scientific, clinical, and administrative roles.

Chrystie Chapman, who joined Slone Partners in 2007 and has served as COO since 2021, was promoted to Partner last May. She is a highly respected and accomplished business leader with more than 20 years of experience working with small businesses in the healthcare and executive search fields. As COO, Chapman is responsible for the company's financial, human resources, and operational functions, and is a key member of Slone Partners' executive team.

"These promotions are an acknowledgment of the tireless and dedicated efforts of senior leaders who have helped propel Slone Partners into the eminent position it now holds in the executive search market," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. "I am extremely proud of their exceptional work and am elated to elevate them to Partners as we continue to grow and serve the executive search needs of our innovative clients in the life sciences, healthcare, and cybersecurity industries."

"I am honored to join the Partnership team at Slone Partners along with such a distinguished group of colleagues whose commitment and devotion have been an invaluable asset to our company," said Chapman. "Together, we look forward to achieving even greater success in our collective future."

