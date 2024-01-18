Slone Partners Enhances its Footprint in Private Equity, Healthcare, and Nonprofit Sector Executive Search

"I see a tremendous opportunity for Slone Partners to further broaden its scope in the healthcare, nonprofit and social impact, and private equity sectors," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner. Post this

An accomplished business leader and fundraiser with more than 20 years of experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors, Burke has maintained her focus on the intersection of philanthropy, health equity, and mission-driven work. She is an integral part of the Slone Partners' leadership team where she helps to elevate and expand the company's business portfolio. Earlier in her career, Burke served as Director of Executive Search at The Angeletti Group, where she was the lead client manager to educational institutions, hospitals, and religious and community organizations, providing a range of philanthropic counsel including strategic planning, board management, development office assessments, and feasibility studies.

"The nonprofit and social impact sector is changing rapidly as it responds to evolving social and market demands to confront the many different challenges that we face. Hospitals, health systems, and academic medical centers are also facing new challenges as they push new boundaries of research, diagnostics, and treatment. Organizations in these sectors are in stiff competition for both dollars and leaders who can drive them forward, remaining laser-focused on the mission while also raising the money they need to scale," said Burke. "My role as SVP and Practice Leader is to help match these worthy organizations with exceptional leaders who are prepared to roll up their sleeves and execute."

Portland has more than 20 years of experience in recruiting, executive search, investment banking, and healthcare consulting. Prior to joining Slone Partners, she was Head of Executive Talent at Water Street, a Chicago-based private equity firm with a focus on investing in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Previously, she was the Vice President of Human Capital at GTCR where she oversaw human resources and recruiting for the investment teams. She also spent several years in search, supporting private equity firms in their hiring needs before going in-house. Portland began her career as an investment banking analyst at both Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and as a healthcare consultant. She has always had a passion for the intersection of investing and healthcare, graduating from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Economics, concentrating in Finance and Healthcare Management.

"Our unique value proposition as an executive search firm is our full-service model. Not only do we lead searches for Board Directors and the C-Suite at investor backed firms, we also partner with them to build out their teams across all key functional areas. In addition, we support our private equity clients with hiring for their Investment teams. What I bring to the table with my years of private equity experience is deep knowledge of what makes for a good leader in private equity and their portfolio companies," said Portland.

"I see a tremendous opportunity for Slone Partners to further broaden its scope in the healthcare, nonprofit and social impact, and private equity sectors," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner. "As Practice Leaders with valuable experience and relationships in these areas, Bridget and Kate are ideally suited to expand our impact in these business verticals as we serve the executive talent needs of companies, systems, and organizations in the years to come."

