Slone Partners Places Amy Nicole Nayar as President and CEO at the Personalized Medicine Coalition

Currently, Dr. Nayar serves as Vice President for U.S. Patient Advocacy & Government Affairs at Novartis Gene Therapies. In this capacity, she collaborates to streamline genetic testing and treatment pathways, paving the way for patients to benefit from some of the world's most innovative personalized treatments.

"Amy Nicole Nayar is a tremendously accomplished leader known for her strategic approach to harnassing the resources necessary to drive collective impact, aligning well with PMC's resolve to use patient-centric frameworks and diagnostics to intervene early and improve patient outcomes," said Kim Wilson, Senior Vice President, Executive Search and Partner at Slone Partners. "With an extremely successful track record over more than 25 years in the global health industry, Dr. Nayar will bring a valuable blend of clinical insight and technological understanding to PMC."

"We are excited about this placement as part of our long term partnership with the talented PMC team," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. "I cannot overstate the critical nature of PMC's work educating patients and decisionmakers on how personalized medicine can make healthcare far more efficient and effective, and we are honored to partner with them to achieve even greater success in the coming years."

"Under the leadership of Amy Nicole Nayar, the PMC board of directors is confident that the Coalition will significantly expand its influence and impact in education, advocacy, and evidence development for the benefit of patients and health systems around the world," said PMC Board Chairman Lincoln Nadauld, M.D., Ph.D. "We look forward to working with her to strengthen the Coalition and advance personalized medicine."

Nayar earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Michigan and her Master's Degree in Health Outcomes and Pharmacoeconomics from the University of Arizona. She is certified in artificial intelligence from Harvard Medical School and in executive coaching from the City University of New York.

