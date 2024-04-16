Slone Partners Places Chris Raanes as CEO at Magnetic Insight

"Chris Raanes is a highly accomplished and respected leader in the quickly evolving medical device field with the vision and management acumen necessary to engage all stakeholders in a growing, successful enterprise," said Sona Stroud, SVP, Executive Search and Partner at Slone Partners. Post this

"Chris Raanes is a highly accomplished and respected leader in the quickly evolving medical device field with the vision and management acumen necessary to engage all stakeholders in a growing, successful enterprise," said Sona Stroud, Senior Vice President, Executive Search and Partner at Slone Partners. "He will be a tremendously valuable addition to the excellent leadership team at Magnetic Insight."

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Magnetic Insight team at a time when we are primed to make significant advancements in MPI technology, opening doors to a wide range of applications for a variety of medical conditions," said company co-founder Patrick Goodwill. "Chris will drive our transition from the preclinical to the clinical space, transforming what is possible in the medical imaging field."

"I'm honored to join the Magnetic Insight team, especially at such a pivotal time for groundbreaking research and advancements in the MPI space," said Raanes. "This technology has the potential to reimagine medical imaging, expanding the field's capabilities and providing an alternative to using radiation in many critical applications."

Raanes earned his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is the premier executive search firm that delivers top diverse and visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences, healthcare, and nonprofit and social impact organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class C-Suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, education, and training. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT MAGNETIC INSIGHT

At Magnetic Insight, we're pioneering Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) — a groundbreaking non-radioactive alternative that can potentially replace over half of nuclear medicine scans and enable entirely new classes of imaging applications. This innovation not only addresses supply vulnerabilities but also enhances the imaging experience for both healthcare professionals and patients. After establishing ourselves as the leading provider of small animal imaging MPI solutions to universities globally, we are now transitioning MPI technology to the clinic. Magnetic Insight MPI scanners have been installed worldwide at leading universities, including Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, and the Karolinska Institute.

