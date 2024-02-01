Slone Partners Places Dan Latore as CEO at Red Door Community

"Dan Latore is exceptionally devoted to his profession and will be a tremendously valuable addition to the leadership team at Red Door Community," said Bridget Burke, Slone Partners' Senior Vice President & Practice Leader, Healthcare, Nonprofits & Social Impact. Post this

"Dan Latore is a skilled and committed leader whose vision and drive have helped expand the reach and impact of The Skin Cancer Foundation over the past 17 years," said Bridget Burke, Slone Partners' Senior Vice President & Practice Leader, Healthcare, Nonprofits & Social Impact. "He is exceptionally devoted to his profession and will be a tremendously valuable addition to the leadership team at Red Door Community."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan aboard at a very exciting time in Red Door's evolution," said John DiGiovanni, Chair of the Board of Directors at Red Door Community. "Less than three years after our exciting rebranding, we continue to expand our footprint in New York, reaching and impacting the lives of thousands of people, and we believe Dan will help us achieve even more ambitious goals in the years ahead."

"It is with great confidence that I am stepping down as CEO knowing Dan will be the next CEO to lead our organization moving forward," said Lily Safani, Red Door Community's outgoing CEO.

Latore earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication from Rutgers University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is the premier executive search firm that delivers top diverse and visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences, healthcare, and cybersecurity organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class C-Suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, education, and training. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

RED DOOR COMMUNITY

Red Door Community is a leading cancer support organization whose mission is to create a welcoming community of FREE cancer support to bring knowledge, hope, and empowerment to anyone and everyone impacted by cancer and their families including adults, teens and children. Visit https://reddoorcommunity.org/ to learn how you can support or become a member of Red Door Community today.

