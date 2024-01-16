Slone Partners Places Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., as Co-CEO at EarlyDiagnostics

"Greg Critchfield is a highly accomplished and respected life sciences executive with the deep knowledge and experience needed to drive a growth-focused company forward," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner. Post this

"Greg Critchfield is a highly accomplished and respected life sciences executive with the deep knowledge and experience needed to drive a growth-focused company forward," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO and Managing Partner. "He will be a tremendously valuable addition to the EarlyDiagnostics leadership team as the company prepares to launch its new commercial products."

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to EarlyDx," said Jasmine Zhou, Co-founder and Co-CEO of EarlyDiagnostics, Inc. "He possesses the vision, leadership, and a proven reputation to help transform startups into commercially active growth companies. With this addition to our experienced leadership team, EarlyDx is well-positioned to drive forward into our next phase of growth and success."

Critchfield holds a Bachelor's of Science degree in Microbiology from Brigham Young University; an M.D. from the University of Utah; and an M.S. in Biophysical Sciences from the University of Minnesota.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is the premier executive search firm that delivers top diverse and visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences, healthcare, and cybersecurity organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class C-Suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, education, and training. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT EARLYDIAGNOSTICS

EarlyDiagnostics (EarlyDx) is devoted to providing accurate, affordable, and non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and precision medicine. Its proprietary technologies for cost-effective cell-free DNA methylome sequencing, in combination with its powerful AI algorithms, have achieved high performance results in multi-cancer early detection and localization. The company's scientific team has a number of key publications in highly reputable journals that demonstrate significant contributions to science and leadership in the field. EarlyDx aims to launch commercial products beginning in 2024 to provide early cancer detection and precision medicine testing for doctors and patients, with the goal of improving the health outcomes of patients.

