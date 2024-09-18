Slone Partners Places Jack Kenny on Board of Directors at OraSure Technologies

"Jack Kenny possesses a broad range of experience in the diagnostics field, having served in roles responsible for acquisition integration, commercial leadership, and product management," said Kim Wilson, Senior Vice President, Executive Search and Partner at Slone Partners. Post this

Prior to his tenure at Meridian, Kenny served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America, with Siemens Healthcare, and as Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Region, for Becton Dickinson, Diagnostic Systems. He also held executive roles at Danaher Corporation and Quest Diagnostics.

"Jack Kenny possesses a broad range of experience in the diagnostics field, having served in roles responsible for acquisition integration, commercial leadership, and product management," said Kim Wilson, Senior Vice President, Executive Search and Partner at Slone Partners. "He will be a valuable addition to the OraSure Board of Directors as the company continues to increase its investments in innovation and expand its footprint in the market."

"We recognize the significant industry expertise that Jack will contribute, and we are pleased to continue to strengthen our Board with his participation," said Mara Aspinall, Chair of the Board of Directors of OraSure. "Under our leadership team led by President and CEO Carrie Eglinton Manner, we have made meaningful progress on our journey to strengthen our foundation, elevate our core growth, and accelerate our profitability. We look forward to the value Jack will add to the company."

Kenny holds a bachelor's degree in management from Kettering University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that delivers visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class Board, C-Suite leadership, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes customized cultural solutions through strategic planning, education, training, and coaching. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES

OraSure Technologies, Inc. ("OraSure") transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA Genotek Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit http://www.orasure.com.

