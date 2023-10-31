Slone Partners Places Jeremy Bender, Teresa Bitetti, and David Meek as Members of the Board of Directors at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

"Jeremy Bender, Teresa Bitetti, and David Meek are all very accomplished and highly respected leaders in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and therapeutics," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. Post this

Ms. Bitetti currently serves as President of the Global Oncology Business Unit of Takeda. Previously, she held various roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS), including as Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Oncology Commercialization. At BMS, Ms. Bitetti also served as Senior Vice President and Head of the U.S. Oncology business, President and General Manager of BMS Canada, and Worldwide Head of the BMS Virology business. She currently serves on the board of Osmol Therapeutics as an independent director.

Mr. Meek most recently served as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Mirati Therapeutics. Prior to this role, he served as the President, CEO, and Board Member of FerGene, and CEO and Board Member of Ipsen. Mr. Meek was previously an Executive Vice President and President of Oncology at Baxalta Incorporated in the leadup to the acquisition by Shire, and Chief Commercial Officer of Endocyte. He previously held executive leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Novartis Oncology. Mr. Meek previously served on the Board of Directors of Entasis Therapeutics (acquired by Innoviva) and currently serves on the Board of Directors of uniQure N.V.

"Jeremy Bender, Teresa Bitetti, and David Meek are all very accomplished and highly respected leaders in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and therapeutics," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. "They bring extraordinary business and scientific experience and knowledge to the Board at a very exciting time in the company's history."

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy, Teresa, and David to Fusion's Board of Directors, each bringing an exceptional breadth of experience and track record of success in oncology drug development, business development, and commercialization. Their experiences introducing innovative therapies to cancer patients as leaders of top-tier oncology companies will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline, particularly our lead program FPI-2265, which is on track to be the first actinium-based PSMA targeted alpha therapy (TAT) to market," said Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D. "Fusion is undergoing an exciting evolution to a later stage radiopharmaceutical company and with these appointments we are transforming our Board to maximize the value generation of our strategy."

Dr. Bender holds a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University, a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Colorado, and an M.B.A. from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Ms. Bitetti holds a B.A. from Wellesley College and an M.B.A. from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Mr. Meek holds a B.A. from the University of Cincinnati.

