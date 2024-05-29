Slone Partners Places Kevin Eastwood as Chief Business Officer at Arpeggio Biosciences

"Kevin Eastwood is a highly accomplished and dynamic business leader with extraordinary passion and vision and a track record of success," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. Post this

"Kevin Eastwood is a highly accomplished and dynamic business leader with extraordinary passion and vision and a track record of success," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. "He brings a high level of strategic management and business development to the outstanding leadership team at Arpeggio."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Kevin. With over 20 years of experience in business development, at Gilead and platform technology companies like Plexium and Ambrx, Kevin is the ideal person to elevate our functional genomics approach to targeting transcription factors to new heights," said Joey Azofeifa, CEO at Arpeggio.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Arpeggio Biosciences to support its mission to transform the discovery of therapeutics that correct dysregulated transcription," Eastwood stated. "Arpeggio's HTS transcriptomics platform GRETA™ provides a novel approach for identifying small molecule transcription modulators, providing an opportunity to drug transcription factors, historically viewed as undruggable targets."

Eastwood earned his B.S. in biology/chemistry from Missouri State University.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier nationwide executive search firm that delivers visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class Board, C-Suite leadership, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes customized cultural solutions through strategic planning, education, training, and coaching. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT ARPEGGIO BIOSCIENCES

Arpeggio Biosciences is drugging transcription factors using AI and rapid RNA-sequencing. Powered by laboratory automation, Arpeggio discovers drugs based on not just a single target, but the entire cellular network. Arpeggio is currently progressing drug programs towards clinical studies in oncology and chronic kidney disease. To learn more, visit http://www.arpeggiobio.com.

