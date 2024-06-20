Slone Partners Places Kurt Gish as Chief Scientific Officer at BioLoomics

"Kurt Gish is a tremendously talented and highly respected scientist and business leader with a history of driving the development of innovative therapies and treatments," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. Post this

"Kurt Gish is a tremendously talented and highly respected scientist and business leader with a history of driving the development of innovative therapies and treatments," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner at Slone Partners. "As BioLoomis continues seeking new solutions to unlock the many mysteries of cancer, Dr. Gish will play an important role as part of the company's leadership team."

"Kurt is an impressive and accomplished scientist who sits at the intersection of ADCs, peptides, and target discovery/validation. He has a deep understanding of how improper spatial targeting of ADCs has limited the field," said Doug Chapnick, Founder and CEO of BioLoomis. "With his deep experience in the ADC space, I am confident that Kurt will be invaluable to advancing BioLoomics's technology to build safer and more efficacious ADCs for both strategic partners and internal programs."

"BioLoomics is developing incredible technology to deliver more therapeutic drugs directly into cancer cells while minimizing systemic toxicity," remarked Dr. Gish. "I'm thrilled to join such an innovative team and look forward to getting the best possible treatments to patients who so desperately need them."

Dr. Gish earned his Ph.D. in Biology from Stanford University and studied molecular immunology during his postdoctoral fellowship at the DNAX Research Institute.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is a premier executive search firm that delivers visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences and healthcare organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class Board, C-Suite leadership, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes customized cultural solutions through strategic planning, education, training, and coaching. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT BIOLOOMICS

Headquartered in Colorado, BioLoomics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering directed evolution of antibody-peptide chimeras with programmable cell entry and lysosome targeting. Lysosome targeted antibody-peptide chimeras have broad utility to elicit increased payload delivery mechanisms in the ADC therapeutic space, as well as target degradation in the biologics therapeutic space. The company has raised a total of $10.1 million from top investors including Innovations Endeavors, Horizons Ventures, TechU Ventures, Boom Capital Ventures, BoxOne Ventures, GC&H, and Viswa Colluru.

