Slone Partners Receives NGLCC Designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™

"This designation is a significant milestone for Slone Partners, one that underscores the focus and dedication of our team in enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace and throughout our industry," said Adam Slone, founder of Slone Partners. Tweet this

As part of the LGBTBE® certification process, Slone Partners has adopted NGLCC's Supplier Diversity Pledge which affirms its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace and a diverse supplier network. It also guarantees that the firm will uphold standards of fairness and integrity when doing business with all suppliers that are members of the LGBTQ+ community. This pledge reinforces Slone Partners' sincere intent to create and sustain a safe, respectful, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all.

"We are incredibly proud of this certification by the NGLCC as it speaks to our core values as a company," said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. "It is essential for us to continue to demonstrate our commitment to supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community and their businesses through meaningful actions within our organization."

By becoming an official member of the NGLCC and obtaining LGBTBE® certification, Slone Partners will have access to the full network of the Chamber, which features more than 360 corporate and government partners expressly looking to do business with LGBTQ+ businesses. Through these contacts, certified LGBTBE® companies can begin building strategic relationships and partnerships that will help advance opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and their businesses. As a certified LGBTBE® company, Slone Partners will also be eligible for scholarship programs, mentorship and leadership training, and other business development tools after one year.

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. Read more: http://www.nglcc.org.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

Contact

Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, [email protected], www.douggavel.com

SOURCE Slone Partners