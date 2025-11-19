Slots Sensation Jackpot Beauties Renews Partnership with PlayFame Social Casino for 2026

"I am SO excited to announce that our weekly JPB livestreams will continue throughout 2026 in partnership with PlayFame! Ron and I are truly grateful for this community and excited to keep sharing these amazing wins, fun, and unforgettable moments with you all!! Let's GOOOO!" Post this

The continuation of this partnership ensures that her audience will enjoy a full year of engaging content, including:

Weekly Live Streams: High-stakes, fun-filled sessions showcasing PlayFame's diverse library of social casino games.

games. Massive Giveaways: Exclusive opportunities for viewers to win prizes and in-game rewards.

The Play Together Feature: Direct, real-time engagement with her community, allowing players to join the action alongside Ariana and her husband, Ron.

Jackpot Beauties (Ariana) expressed her excitement about the continued collaboration:

"I am SO excited to announce that our weekly JPB livestreams will continue throughout 2026 in partnership with PlayFame! Ron and I are truly grateful for this community and excited to keep sharing these amazing wins, fun, and unforgettable moments with you all!! Let's GOOOO!"

"Jackpot Beauties is a foundational pillar of the PlayFame content ecosystem," said Joerg Nottebaum, Spokesperson at PlayFame. "Her genuine enthusiasm, ability to create a warm and vibrant community, and effective use of features like Play Together perfectly encapsulate the spirit of PlayFame. We are absolutely delighted to have Ariana and Ron continue as part of the family for 2026, delivering high-quality, engaging entertainment to our players."

Fans can continue to follow Jackpot Beauties on her PlayFame page and the platform's social channels for her 2026 streaming schedule and details on upcoming events and giveaways.

