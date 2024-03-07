Slovakia-Born Carpentry Artist Launches Woman-Owned Business In Frederick

Adela Kubikova brings a touch of Slovakia-born artistry to the heart of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new woman-owned business in Frederick brings love and light all the way from Slovakia; as woodworking artist Adela Kubikova (aka Adela the Craftswoman) shares her country's rich heritage of carpentry here in the Key City.

At just 31 years old, Adela Kubikova brings a touch of Slovakia-born artistry to the heart of Maryland. Her business revolves around the creation and rental of breathtaking 4-ft tall wooden marquee letters that Adela power saws, lights, and paints herself, which have become the centerpiece of many local events such as the Be Local Awards, High-Profile Weddings, Baby Showers, Countless Local Holiday Galas, and several Chamber of Commerce Events. Adela's crafts(wo)manship and attention to detail have garnered admiration from clients and event planners alike, making her a sought-after artisan in the region. Photos of Adela's work can be found at her website.

Adela was born over 5,000 miles away in the tiny country of Slovakia, and moved to the United States in 2018 where she now lives here in Frederick with her husband. Adela's journey is not only inspiring but also a testament to the power of creativity and entrepreneurship. Her dedication to her craft, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, has propelled her business to success in a relatively short period.

In addition to her artistic prowess, Adela's story is enriched by her multicultural background and the fusion of Slovakian craftsmanship with American entrepreneurship. Her experiences navigating the intricacies of starting a business in a new country add depth to her narrative and make her journey relatable to a diverse audience.

We believe that featuring Adela Kubikova and her business, Adela the Craftswoman, not only shines a spotlight on a remarkable local female artist but also provide valuable insights and inspiration to your readers. Her story embodies creativity, resilience, and the pursuit of passion.

