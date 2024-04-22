Slow Food To Host Its first Terra Madre Americas event in Sacramento this May

Explore the interconnectedness of food systems from across the Americas

New York, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slow Food is excited to host its first Terra Madre Americas event, which will take place in Sacramento, CA, the weekend of May 17th. From Friday, May 17th through Sunday. May 19th the event will be open to the public, while Monday, May 20th will be dedicated to industry media and trade for an exclusive wine tasting.

This event, organized together with Visit Sacramento, aims to foster a rich exchange among diverse stakeholders including food producers, scientists, chefs, researchers, and especially wine enthusiasts. Terra Madre Americas will delve into the intricate connections between food and various facets of our lives, as well as the surrounding environment. Featuring insights from global experts, the event will shine a spotlight on pressing issues such as the climate crisis, social justice, and educational initiatives within the food and beverage sector, with a targeted focus on specific themes.

"We believe it's extremely important to bring the spirit of the Slow Wine Coalition to Sacramento.. This dynamic alliance of producers, enthusiasts, and professionals is our ticket to reshaping how we grow vines - fewer chemicals, more sustainability - and how we savor and sell wine. With Sacramento's history as the epicenter of the farm-to-fork movement, there's no better launchpad to ignite a wine revolution across the Americas!" says Giancarlo Gariglio, editor-in-chief of the Slow Wine Guide.

On May 18th and May 19th The Memorial Auditorium will be transformed into Terra Madre Americas, where each area will address key issues in human and planetary health through a variety of activities that cater to audiences of all ages, including wine masterclasses, walk-around tastings, as well as opportunities for debates and exchanges. Wine lovers will have the chance to discover the world of Latin-American wines, the wines from Lodi and the Sierra Foothills, and take a deep dive into Amador County's Legendary Shake Ridge Ranch. (tickets on sale on April 17 at http://visitsacramento.com).

On Monday, May 20, food and wine industry professionals are invited to attend an exclusive, invite-only event at Mulvaney's B&L where they will have the opportunity to meet representatives or winemakers from more than 30 wineries from the United States and Central and South America, all of which are participating in the Slow Wine Coalition, a unified global network of individuals within the wine industry committed to advocating for a wine revolution grounded in principles of excellence, environmental sustainability, land preservation, and the advancement of rural, social, and cultural welfare.

The event aims to lay the groundwork for a biannual gathering in Sacramento, which is well-positioned to emerge as a pivotal gathering point for the entire continent, mirroring the global significance of Terra Madre Salone Del Gusto, hosted every two years in Turin, Italy.

About Slow Food

Slow Food is a global network of local communities founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions and counteract the rise of fast food culture. Since its founding, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure that everyone has access to good, clean and fair food. Slow Food is the umbrella organization responsible for guiding the entire movement.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

About Visit Sacramento

Visit Sacramento works to improve the quality of life for locals by driving visitor spending that supports the local business community, creates jobs and makes Sacramento, CA a better place to call home.

.A s the premier destination marketing and development organization for the region's convention and tourism industry, Visit Sacramento plays a lead role in the projects, programs and attractions that bring visitors to the city.

Find out more at visitsacramento.com.

Media Contact

Eleonora Vatteroni, Colangelo & Partners, 6466242885, [email protected]

SOURCE Slow Food