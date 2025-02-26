Slow Travel at it's Best in the Heart of Le Marche, Italy

Get off the beaten path, leave the tour buses of Tuscany behind and dive into the authentic flavors of Italy on a one-of-a-kind food and wine tour that brings together the very best of Le Marche. Post this

Highlights of the 5-Night Experience, Made in Le Marche includes:

• Two Seasonal Cooking Classes: Dive into the flavors of the season with hands-on lessons that teach traditional recipes using locally sourced ingredients from the farmhouse's garden. Each class emphasizes not only recipes but the techniques, knife skills, and flavor balance that make Le Marche's cuisine so unique.

• A Guided Wine Tour & Tasting: Explore the area's top wineries and learn about Le Marche's famous "superiore" wines. Enjoy an unforgettable lunch at a local vineyard with the winemaker.

• Apecchio Market Tour & Meat Tasting: Experience the essence of Italian food culture with a behind-the-scenes tour of a local butcher's shop and an opportunity to sample local cheeses, cured meats, and porchetta.

• Castles, Villages, and History: Take in the stunning scenery of Le Marche with guided tours through the charming village of Piobbico, the historic castle, and a visit to the medieval town of Urbino, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

• Farm-to-Table Dinners & Pizza Night: Enjoy seasonal meals prepared with fresh, local ingredients — including a memorable pizza night at the farmhouse.

Your Stay:

Accommodations are at a beautifully restored 500-year-old stone farmhouse, where guests will enjoy their own private one-bedroom apartment complete with an ensuite bathroom, kitchen, and living area. Each stay includes a daily breakfast and all meals made with fresh, local ingredients from the region.

Dates Available:

• May 12-17, 2025

• September 16-21, 2025

Additional July dates may be added. Contact us for availability!

The Itinerary:

Arrive to a welcome prosecco & aperitivi, meet the fellow guests and enjoy a farm to table feast!

On the second day, relax and settle in! We will visit our tiny village of Piobbico for a walk around town and up to the medieval castle and visit to the internationally famous, Club dei Brutti or the Ugly Club! Those brave enough will be evaluated on your ugliness, not your beauty - it's a small town pride to be part of this club! After the fun we will walk through town to lunch al fresco on the main street, perfect for people watching! That evening the cooking classes begin with two types of pasta (cut & filled) with two season sauces.

Then enjoy an expert guided wine tour and tasting, followed a memorable by lunch with the wine maker! Return to the farmhouse for our famous pizza night!

Day 4, 'feel like a local' and spend the morning with Jason and Ashley eating our way through Apecchio! The first stop is for a lesson on how cheese is aged and meat cured locally, followed by breakfast of charcuterie and wine. We will take a short walk and continue our gazing with a stop for porchetta (whole de-boned pig) at the traveling market. Finishing with an unforgettable lunch at "the hunter's hideaway" including a behind the scenes tour of their kitchen with the butcher! That evening explore the area or hang out at the farmhouse for a laid back evening of an Italian themed Quiz Nite.

On your last day, visit Urbino, Urbania or even Fano on the Adriatic for a day trip! Then that evening return for Dinner Party Cooking Class followed by a farewell dinner!

Pricing:

• €4400 per couple

• €3080 for solo travelers

Includes:

5 nights accommodations at our farmhouse with your own 1 bedroom apartment with ensuite bathroom, kitchen and living room

Welcome aperitivi & farm to table dinner with local superiore wine

2 cooking classes with meal, wine, snacks & custom hand made apron to take home

Guided walk through Piobbico with lunch

1 day guided wine tour with lunch and transportation

Pizza night dinner

Apecchio market tour and tasting and lunch at the hunter's hideaway (we will caravan from stop to stop)

Mix of local superiore & house wines included in all meals

Quiz night with snacks & wine

Breakfast daily

Media Coverage:

Our cooking classes and tours have been featured in Food & Wine, Travel & Leisure, Elle, Gourmet Travel, Italy Magazine, and more!

Join Us on a Culinary Adventure:

Take your love of Italian cuisine to the next level with an unforgettable food and wine experience in one of Italy's most undiscovered regions.

For more information or to book your holiday, visit www.latavolamarche.com or contact [email protected]

