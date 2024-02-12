Slow Wine Debuts the 2024 Edition of the Guide with their Annual Events Tour Across the United States

Tastings will take place from coast to coast offering guests the chance to taste environmentally friendly wine from Italy and the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The renowned Italian wine organization, Slow Wine, which originated in Italy as the beverage branch of the Slow Food movement, is excited to return to the US for its yearly event series across multiple cities with its mission of promoting "good, clean and fair" wines. The 2024 Tour will return to major US wine markets, New York City and San Francisco, while also featuring other leading cities for Italian wine, Washington DC, Austin, and Denver.

The tasting events will showcase more than 90 wineries from both Italy and the United States, welcoming hundreds of wine professionals producing high quality wines, which also align with Slow Wine's principle of sustainable agriculture, as outlined in the 2020 Manifesto created by the Slow Wine Coalition, a cohesive global network of members within the wine industry committed to championing a wine revolution grounded in pillars of excellence, environmental sustainability, land preservation, and the advancement of rural, social, and cultural well-being.

The Slow Wine Event Series is as follows:

March 18th , Washington DC at District Winery

, at District Winery March 19th , New York City at Eataly Downtown

, at Eataly Downtown March 21st , Austin at Distribution Hall

, at Distribution Hall March 25th , Denver at Asterisk

, at Asterisk March 27th , San Francisco at CityView Metreon

"We are thrilled to return to the United States, the most important market for Italian wines, with another edition of our Tour. We continue to be impressed with the American trade's professionalism, always open to novelties in the wine industry, specifically those dear to the Slow Food movement." says Giancarlo Gariglio, editor-in-chief of the Slow Wine Guide. "New York and San Francisco have consistently embraced us with open arms, and we're deeply appreciative of the warm reception and enthusiastic support that we've received. This year, in addition to revisiting Denver and Austin from past Tour editions, we are excited to explore the emerging market like Washington DC. While smaller in scale, these cities hold tremendous potential for growth, and we eagerly anticipate connecting with wine enthusiasts in these dynamic communities."

This year's edition, Consorzio Tutela Vini Oltrepò Pavese, Consorzio Sicilia DOC, Consorzio Asolo Prosecco, and Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo will be sponsors of a series of guided seminars hosted during the Tour.

Slow Wine's return to the US will promote to the launch of the 2024 USA Guide, which includes more than 402 eco-friendly wineries from California, Washington, Oregon, and New York reviewed by US National Co-editors Deborah Parker Wong and Pam Strayer, alongside their team of 14 dedicated field coordinators. Slow Wine kicked off the launch of the 2024 Guide with a party on December 3rd, 2023 hosted by Slow Wine Prize winner Grgich Hills Estates in Napa Valley, California. "The US guide grew by 39% this year, which is a reflection of the growing movement away from farming with synthetic herbicides," said Deborah Parker Wong. "Through Slow Wine we are building a like-minded community of producers across four states who are united in their commitment to the criteria we've established for the guide."

For more information on the 2024 USA Guide and the 2024 Tour, please visit slowwineusa.com

About Slow Wine

The Slow Wine Guide evaluates over 2,000 Italian wineries, and over 402 American - including a small selection from Slovenia - and treats each with the utmost respect and attention. The Slow Wine team prides itself on the human contact it has with all producers, which is essential to the guide's evaluations. While other guides limit their relationship to a blind tasting and brief write-up, Slow Wine takes the time to get personal with each winery in order to create a well-informed, detailed review of the wines themselves and the people behind the production. Slow Wine selects wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment. For the first time ever, those wineries that receive the snail or the official Slow Wine seal are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a quality that the Slow Wine Guide continues to passionately support.

