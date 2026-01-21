SLTC, LLC and 12 North Capital LLC Announce Strategic Merger to Form a National Senior Living Investment Platform

SLTC, LLC and 12 North Capital LLC announce a definitive agreement to merge, forming a scaled senior living investment platform that will operate under the SLTC banner. The combined firm will unite complementary expertise across senior living investing and tech-enabled healthcare to expand investment access, enhance operational capabilities, and drive long-term value for investors and operator partners.

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC), LLC and 12 North Capital LLC announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge, creating a scaled senior living investment and asset management platform focused on delivering differentiated returns through the integration of real estate, operations, and tech-enabled healthcare. The combined company will operate under the SLTC banner bringing together complementary senior housing investment capabilities, long-standing industry relationships, and operator-first value creation strategies.

The merger combines SLTC's technology-forward approach and proprietary value creation capabilities with 12 North Capital's deep experience investing across the senior housing spectrum. Together, the firms will broaden their ability to source and execute opportunities, scale operational support for best-in-class regional operators, and enhance proactive asset management through integrated data and analytics.

"This merger marks a pivotal moment for both organizations," said Arnold Whitman, Chairman and Managing Partner of SLTC, LLC. "By combining our strengths, we are building a platform with the scale and sophistication needed to capture opportunities in today's evolving real estate environment." As part of the merger, long-term real estate investor Frank Small will join SLTC as a Managing Partner, alongside Whitman and the existing leadership team.

"Our firms share a disciplined, long-term investment philosophy," said Frank Small, Managing Principal of 12 North Capital LLC. "Together, we will be even better positioned to deliver strong, sustainable value for our investors and operator partners."

Strategic Benefits of the Merger

The combined platform is expected to deliver meaningful advantages for investors and operating partners, including:

Broader platform capabilities across acquisitions, development, operations, and asset management

Enhanced investment execution supported by experience integrating technology and alternative healthcare payment strategies

Increased scale and efficiency through consolidated resources and expanded reach

Expanded investment access driven by deeper relationships and a more diversified pipeline of opportunities

About SLTC, LLC

With over four decades of real estate investment experience, Senior Living Transformation Company (SLTC) is a transformative senior living real estate investment firm that creates superior returns by integrating capital, technology, and healthcare strategies. Led by a multidisciplinary team of investors, operators, technologists, and healthcare leaders, SLTC partners with best-in-class operators to unlock operational and financial value in senior living communities. SLTC's proprietary Centered Care platform unifies fragmented data sources to enable proactive strategies that modernize operations, improve resident outcomes, and drive real-time asset management.

About 12 North Capital LLC

12 North Capital is a senior housing investment firm dedicated to creating high-quality, safe, comfortable, and supportive communities for aging populations. With the ability to invest across the acuity spectrum—from active adult through assisted living and memory care—12 North leverages extensive investment expertise and longstanding relationships to deliver superior returns for investors while prioritizing resident well-being.

