SMACT Works, Inc. Ranks No. 2,957 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fourth Consecutive Year of Recognition Highlights Consistent Growth and Client Impact

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMACT Works, a global Oracle technology-focused systems integrator and ERP consulting firm, continues its strong growth trajectory, fueled by service expertise in Cloud Advisory, Technology Consulting, Managed Services, and Strategic Staffing.

Specializing in Oracle-focused ecosystems, SMACT Works delivers end-to-end solutions for Oracle Cloud Applications, IaaS & PaaS, and on-premises PeopleSoft & EBS. The company's approach enables organizations to modernize systems, optimize operations, and achieve measurable results in increasingly complex technology environments.

The company's year-over-year growth underscores its ability to consistently deliver value, resulting in it being on the prestigious Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years in a row:

2022 – Ranked No. 4,651

2023 – Ranked No. 3,373

2024 – Ranked No. 2,757

2025 – Ranked No. 2,957

"Our success has not come overnight; it is rooted in the unwavering dedication of the SMACT Works team to deliver innovation, measurable value, and exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Ranjith Yengoti, CEO of SMACT Works. "We specialize in cloud advisory services, guiding cloud transformations, managing mission-critical systems, and providing on-demand Oracle talent. Our focus is on delivering excellence, fostering innovation, and generating tangible business value with integrity."

SMACT Works' Oracle Cloud Advisory services help clients define, plan, and execute effective cloud strategies. Its Technology Consulting practice designs, implements, and optimizes Oracle solutions for improved efficiency, scalability, and performance. Through Managed Services, SMACT Works offers proactive, flexible support to keep technology ecosystems running at peak performance. Its Strategic Staffing connects clients with highly skilled Oracle professionals for both short- and long-term needs, ensuring projects are delivered on time and with the right expertise.

An Oracle Gold and Cloud Partner, 2025 PeopleSoft Innovator Award winner, and ISO 9001/ISO 27001 certified organization, SMACT Works serves clients across North America and Asia with a commitment to Excellence and Integrity.

By combining deep Oracle expertise with a client-first mindset, SMACT Works continues to build long-term partnerships with organizations navigating digital transformation, operational challenges, and evolving technology demands.

For more information, visit www.smactworks.com or contact [email protected].

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based private companies by 2021–2024 revenue growth. www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, offering journalism that informs, educates, and elevates innovators. Published by Mansueto Ventures. www.inc.com.

