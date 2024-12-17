Small Business Faces Financial and Operational Crisis Due to Amazon FBA's Systemic Failures

AEON Packaging LLC, a small business selling on Amazon for just six months, is facing significant challenges with the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) system. Shipments were miscounted, resulting in gross overcharges and ongoing billing for inventory that is fantom inventory, cannot be accessed or returned. Despite submitting documentation and escalating through multiple channels, the company has received no resolution, leaving it stuck in a cycle of delays and denials. This situation underscores systemic issues within Amazon's FBA program and highlights the struggles small businesses face in navigating the platform.
NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEON Packaging LLC and Aproustti by AEON Packaging, a small business that recently joined Amazon's Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program, is speaking out about ongoing inventory mismanagement and billing issues with the platform, which are threatening its operations. Seller services disconnected or disjointed with no resolutions.
The company shipped inventory to Amazon's FBA centers in October, only to find:
- Inventory counts were grossly incorrect, leading to substantial intake overcharges.
- System limitations are preventing the return of over 900 units, even as storage fees continue to accrue.
- Over 10 support tickets and multiple escalations have failed to resolve the issue, with responses delayed for weeks.
"This has been an exhausting and costly process," said Amanda Cui, founder of AEON Packaging LLC. "As a small business, we've done everything right—submitted evidence, followed procedures, and escalated through every channel. Yet, the system is working against us."
The financial and operational toll has been devastating. "Amazon needs to do better for small businesses that are new and entering into a business that relies on their platform to thrive," Michelle Reis added.
AEON Packaging is sharing its story to shed light on the systemic issues that many small businesses face in managing FBA inventory and billing. The company hopes to see changes that will provide sellers with more accountability and faster resolutions.
Media Contact
Michelle Reis, AEON Packaging LLC, 1 203-858-5660, [email protected], aeonpackaging.us
SOURCE AEON Packaging LLC
Share this article