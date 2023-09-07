Small business financing leader Nexi announces appointment of Patrick Siegfried as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer

"We're thrilled to have someone with Patrick's depth of experience in business financing help take Nexi to the next level," said Lawrence Pross, CEO and Founder of Nexi. Tweet this

Siegfried brings more than a decade of experience in alternative financing leadership, most recently as Deputy General Counsel for Rapid Financial Services, LLC. A graduate of the George Washington University Law School, Patrick is a founding member of the Alternative Financing Bar Association and frequent author of respected papers in the alternative financing industry.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Patrick's depth of experience in business financing help take Nexi to the next level," said Lawrence Pross, CEO and Founder of Nexi. According to Pross, "Nexi is different from other funders, and bringing innovative leaders like Patrick on board will help us fulfill our mission to support hardworking merchants' ongoing needs."

Siegfried added, "I'm excited to join a growing company and be part of the team of professionals that Lawrence Pross is putting together to help spearhead Nexi's next stage of growth." He will focus initially in the areas of regulatory compliance, disclosure law, risk management, contracts, and more.

About Nexi

Nexi believes in the unique brilliance of small businesses. That's why, every single day, we proudly provide fast, flexible funding to countless industries across the entire United States.

More than just a short-term, transactional financing provider, Nexi always asks, "What's next?" so small businesses can think ahead too. Through relationship-building and Responsible Financing, we empower ambitious small business merchants to achieve their goals in the longer term—and reach their highest potential. For more information, visit https://www.GoNexi.com.

