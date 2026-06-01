Small Business Owner's Award-Winning Advertisement Critiquing ICE Activity Gains National Attention

Stephen C. Sefton, founder of Chicago-based small business Third Coast Pillows, placed a full-page advertisement in Interiors magazine (Modern Luxury Media, Vol. 2, 2026) criticizing ICE activity in Minnesota. The ad has since earned a Hermes Creative Award and caught the attention of Emmy Award-winning journalist and documentarian John Carlos Frey, who featured Sefton on his podcast The Raid, airing on or around June 10th. Sefton is seeking media coverage to explore the broader theme of small business activism and the role independent business owners can play in speaking out against government actions they view as unethical.

GURNEE, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen C. Sefton, Founder, Owner, and Designer of Third Coast Pillows, recently placed a half-page advertisement in Interiors, Volume 2, 2026, published by Modern Luxury Media (page 125). The advertisement, which takes a critical stance on ICE activity in Minnesota earlier this year, has since been recognized with a Hermes Creative Award.

The award-winning ad has attracted the attention of Emmy Award-winning journalist and documentarian John Carlos Frey, who interviewed Sefton for his podcast The Raid, set to air on or around June 10th.

Sefton is now proposing a story centered on small business activism — specifically, what small businesses can do to stand up against government actions they believe to be corrupt or unethical. The story aims to spark a broader national conversation about the role and responsibility of small business owners in civic life.

For more information, press inquiries, or to arrange an interview with Stephen C. Sefton, please contact:

Stephen C. Sefton Founder / Owner / Designer, Third Coast Pillows www.thirdcoastpillows.com 502-552-6731

Media Contact

Stephen Sefton, Third Coast Pillows, 1 5025526731, [email protected], www.thirdcoastpillows.com

SOURCE Third Coast Pillows