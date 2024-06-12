Small firm racks up big wins in 2024 legislative session

"We knew we were on the right side of both of these issues. We did what we always do – we kept our heads down and did the hard work," said Anfield Partner Rosanna Catalano. Post this

The team at Anfield Consulting took on two giants this year – Big Tobacco and Big Marijuana – and chalked up two giant wins for its underdog clients.

"We knew we were on the right side of both of these issues," said Anfield Partner Rosanna Catalano. "We did what we always do – we kept our heads down and did the hard work. We met individually with every legislator and decision maker involved and made sure they understood the devastating effect these bills would have on real people in Florida. "

"If these bills passed as originally envisioned by the corporations pushing them, they would have wiped out hundreds of small businesses that provide good jobs for Florida families and taken a huge bite out of our state's economy. The bills also would have deprived thousands of Floridians of the right to choose products upon which they rely to address a variety of health and wellness concerns. I am proud that our team and the teams of other lobbying firms we work with on these issues were able to educate the Governor and legislature on the real-world impacts of these bills and am supremely grateful that they ultimately put people ahead of politics and chose to do the right thing."

As originally filed, the bill related to vaping (HB 1007) would have prohibited nearly all vape products Floridians use as an alternative to traditional cigarettes. After much negotiating and revisions, the final bill protects legitimate products, but still achieves the legislators' goal of cracking down on bad actors and those who sell to minors.

The bill related to hemp products (SB 1698), which Governor DeSantis vetoed recently, would have prohibited hundreds of legal products derived from hemp that Floridians use to address a number of health concerns, including seizures, PTSD, and chronic pain. The prohibition of these products would have forced many to resort to using marijuana, opioids and other harmful, addictive medications.

With offices in Tallahassee and Coral Gables, Anfield Consulting is one of Florida's premier boutique lobbying firms specializing in Environmental Resources, Healthcare, Business Regulation and Municipal Government Representation. Its team of deeply knowledgeable professionals prides itself on having the agility and ability to get the right message to the right ears to achieve its clients' goals at all levels of government.

