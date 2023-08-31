Small Sacramento District Wins CSDA Exceptional Public Outreach Award

"To achieve these results during difficult economic times is truly remarkable. I'm so proud of how the people of Natomas had the vision to take the steps necessary for protecting their families, homes and businesses for decades to come." Tweet this

"It was critical that we were able to connect with our community with critical information directly relevant to them, their families and businesses," said Kevin King, the General Manager of RD1000. "What helped make this program successful were relevant messages we delivered in many different ways."

The District built the program around a brand specifically designed for the outreach that would reach the community. "4 Natomas: Levees, Lift Pumps, Lives, Longevity" served as the hub for innovative advertising, grassroots meetings, direct mailings, traditional media, and targeted hyper-local social media.

Overall, the RD 1000 design and communications team delivered more than 15 million impressions over 18 months ending in 2022. This translated into a historically-high 23% voter turnout for the property related fee measure. With a 56% majority vote, those in RD1000's service area approved $94 million over the next 30 years for infrastructure upgrades and equipment replacement.

"To achieve these results during difficult economic times is truly remarkable," said Board President Elena Lee Reeder. "I'm so proud of how the people of Natomas had the vision to take the steps necessary for protecting their families, homes and businesses for decades to come."

Last month, the National Association of Flood & Stormwater Management Agencies (NAFSMA) presented RD1000 with first-place honors for its Excellence in Communications Award at its annual meeting in Seattle. That recognition was for award-winning communication and outreach programs that serve as examples of successful initiatives related to flood awareness, pollution prevention, and environmental protection that are taking place across the United States.

"Both of these state and national awards mean a great deal to our district and staff," said Thom Gilbert, the Vice President of the RD1000 board. "But more importantly, the program has resulted in a financial commitment by Natomas for modernizing the district's aging pumps, equipment, and infrastructure."

Reclamation District NO. 1000 (RD1000) is a California Special District formed in 1911. Its mission is flood protection for the Natomas Basin by providing for the public's health and safety by operating and maintaining the levees and the District's canals and pump stations in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.

