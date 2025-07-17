Small Shops. Big Results. Smart Automation, Made in America

The automation integration company, SimpliControl, enhances accessibility for entry-level to midsize operations

CLARKSTON, Mich., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the founder behind AtomTech™, a leading controls and SCADA integration company, comes SimpliControl, a new solution provider and service streamlining automation adoption. Launched today, SimpliControl is uniquely designed for entry-level to midsize companies, a market too often hindered by concerns of cost and personnel. With keen attention to user experience and affordability, SimpliControl allows these organizations to modernize operations without the necessity of extensive engineering expertise.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce SimpliControl because it fills a significant void in the push to automate processes. We have meticulously formulated our product to further generate access to cutting-edge technology that leads to faster modifications and innovation within a company," said President of SimpliControl, Drew Derbyshire.

In order to provide a comprehensive control software solution for smaller enterprises that require a straightforward way to oversee their Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), SimpliControl empowers operators with the tools and resources, including:

Software that allows companies to easily modify controls without the necessity of having an on-site engineer.

Thorough documentation that makes it easier for users to understand and implement the software effectively. This is especially helpful for companies that may be new to automation and control software.

Educational Resources that come with the software subscription. These consist of how-to guides and instructional videos created to assist users in navigating and maximizing the software's capabilities, thereby enhancing their overall experience and proficiency.

The option of integrating plug-in modules that have been pre-developed for specific functionalities like recipe management and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems. These modules also support advanced features such as part traceability, adding a layer of customization and efficiency for businesses that require detailed tracking and management of their production processes.

Not only are these benefits offered at half the cost of typical design product with integration backing, but they have also been developed to meet future scalability demands. As automation becomes more and more integral in the business and production process, SimpliControl is prepared to both match current systems and grow with an operation's expansion.

"Despite its lower cost, SimpliControl does not compromise commitment to our customers. Users can expect robust support as non-engineering staff take control of their automation functions," continued Derbyshire.

To learn more about SimpliControl, visit www.simplicontrol.com

About SimpliControl

SimpliControl is an introductory adaptive controls solution designed to simplify and streamline processes. The system is both intuitive and powerful, even in its elemental form. Core features include an adaptive feedback system, a user-friendly interface, and reliable monitoring tools. Discover the power of adaptive controls with SimpliControl.

Media Contact

Jenn Sherman, SimpliControl, 1 248-241-6977, [email protected], www.simplicontrol.com

SOURCE SimpliControl