Small Team, Big Impact: Rentec Direct Named One of Oregon's Best Workplaces

One employee says, "The level of support from both management and my co-workers is amazing. From day one, I felt welcomed and supported by a team that genuinely cares about each other and our clients. Whether it's collaborating on a project, sharing knowledge or celebrating each other's wins, there's a real sense of teamwork here. I feel valued not just for my work, but as a person, and that motivates me to come to work every day."

Fully bootstrapped and independently owned, Rentec Direct has built its award-winning workplace culture while sustaining steady, organic growth for nearly 20 years. The company proudly owns its headquarters in downtown Grants Pass, and its entire 20-person team lives and works locally, providing stability for staff while supporting the regional economy. With a team intentionally kept small, employees benefit from direct access to leadership, meaningful ownership of their work and a collaborative environment that larger companies often struggle to maintain. At a time when many tech companies face high turnover and fierce competition for talent, Rentec Direct's industry-leading retention rate stands out as a model for sustainable workplaces.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct provides industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals across small, mid and large property management segments. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication, and robust accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the largest software platform serving both landlords and property managers, with more 5-star reviews than any other property management software. A nine-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2025 American Business Awards and recognized among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

