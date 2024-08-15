"[Ferguson] has been sanctioned in the past and has not learned its lesson. [The] conduct has plagued the AGO for nearly 30 yrs. Egregious, serious, without excuse... punitive sanctions are warranted." - Judge Michael Ryan, WA State Judge Post this

Jordan built a successful mentoring community that helped thousands double their income, from $35,000 to $70,000 within months, by transitioning them into tech sales careers. However, his company was destroyed by Ferguson, which led to over $2million in legal fees and a ~$1.5M judgment against him personally, despite never owning assets or setting foot in Washington in his entire life.

Key Findings:

1.Egregious Actions by the AGO: Washington Judge Michael Ryan described Ferguson's conduct as "egregious, serious, without excuse, and the result of willful disregard…Punitive sanctions are warranted."

2.Pattern of Corruption: Judge Ryan condemned Ferguson's pattern further, "[Ferguson] has been sanctioned for similar discovery conduct in the past. Despite the judiciary's best efforts, [Ferguson] has not learned its lesson. "[Ferguson] has been called out by the Court of Appeals. The situation at present is little more than a continuation of conduct that has plagued the AGO for nearly thirty years."

3.Intentional Violation of Federal Court Order: Despite a federal court order in Delaware requiring the AG to dismiss and release all parties related to Prehired, including Jordan personally, the AG intentionally violated this order by moving for summary judgment against Jordan and his company within six weeks. Ferguson's AGO did not deny these actions, because silence in court is better than perjury.

4.Impact on Washington Income and Careers: Ferguson's actions eliminated career opportunities for thousands, potentially tens of thousands of families over the upcoming years. By shutting down Prehired, the AGO reduced the earning potential of many families, which may have a detrimental effect on the economic growth and stability of the state.

Joshua Jordan remarked, "These court documents confirm a pattern of corruption that has gone unchecked for decades. As a small-town entrepreneur, I never imagined I'd be the one to expose such deep-rooted corruption from across the country. Ferguson's actions didn't just destroy my business; they revealed how this office has been abusing its power for years."

Jordan continued, "I'm not the only one who's been caught in Bob Ferguson's crosshairs, but I'm willing to say what others won't.

As a small-town guy from South Carolina, I've made the tough decision to stop doing business in Washington until Ferguson is out of office and the decades of corruption finally come to an end… and I encourage others to do the same.

It's heartbreaking to see the residents of Washington paying the price through higher taxes and shrinking business and career opportunities.

Instead of targeting small businesses like some kind of organized crime syndicate, the AG should be focusing on real issues like homelessness, crime, and the drug epidemic that are tearing apart the lives of everyday folks in Washington."

Critical Questions Arising:

Why does the AG's office appear to target small, out-of-state businesses?

How many Washington residents, often in their 30s and seeking better careers, have been denied opportunities due to Ferguson's misconduct?

residents, often in their 30s and seeking better careers, have been denied opportunities due to Ferguson's misconduct? Given this legacy of corruption and destruction throughout his political career, can Bob Ferguson be trusted to lead Washington as governor?

be trusted to lead as governor? Are we to believe that after a lifetime of corruption, Ferguson will suddenly become the leader Washington needs?

needs? How much worse can things get in Washington ? Bob Ferguson seems to say, "Hold my beer."

