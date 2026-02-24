Small Town Plant to Profit from Long-Term Durability Thanks to Penetron Admixture

Thanks to our practical pre-measured packaging in soluble bags and attractive pricing, PENETRON ADMIX SB turned out to be the optimal solution for the Eldred project. Post this

"The borough's previous wastewater treatment plant, constructed in 1967, was at the end of its service life," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "The new plant meets current regulations for treated effluent discharge and will also help the town avoid the increasingly frequent repairs that were required to keep the old plant operational."

Nearly $14.8 million in funding was approved in 2023 by the Borough of Eldred for the construction of the new 350,000 gallon per day wastewater treatment facility. Construction work, carried out by Lobar, the general contractor, included a pump station (with three 450 gallons per minute submersible raw sewage pumps), headworks, aerobic digesters, ultraviolet disinfection, effluent aeration and reed beds. In addition, a grant of $4.67 million was awarded to the Borough to replace approximately 9,650 feet of sanitary sewer collection pipes.

During the planning stage of the project, the project engineers at Stiffler, McGraw & Associates specified PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline cementitious waterproofing admixture, as a durable waterproofing solution to protect the plant's concrete treatment tank structures from corrosion and chemical attack due to constant exposure to the effluent.

During the batching phase, DuBrook, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX SB to the concrete mix for the two treatment tanks.

Once added to concrete, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB create a non-soluble crystalline network to seal the pores, capillaries, and microcracks of the concrete. This network significantly increases the durability and service life of concrete and also gives the concrete treatment tanks in Eldred the ability to self-heal and seal any microcracks that may form in the future. As a result, the need for future concrete repairs is virtually eliminated.

"Thanks to our practical pre-measured packaging in soluble bags and attractive pricing, PENETRON ADMIX SB turned out to be the optimal solution for the Eldred project," adds Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group