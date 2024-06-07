Smart Charging Technologies Debuts Two Innovative Products: Switch Always On AC and Hybrid

"Our innovative power management devices ensure that connectivity issues or power interruptions no longer halt business operations," explains Dr. Nasser Kutkut, CEO of SCT. Post this

The SAO-AC is equipped with multiple AC outlets, each with independent control for auto or remote rebooting. A sturdy Li-on battery supports it, which keeps the device operational for up to 7 days during AC mains loss. Connectivity is ensured through dual Ethernet ports, WiFi, and optional 4G LTE backup for uninterrupted monitoring and control. Additionally, it includes an integrated and fully controlled AC outlet, two programmable DC outlets, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi chipset, a backup LTE Cat 1 cell connectivity, and cloud connectivity for remote power management, configuration, and monitoring.

The SAO-Hybrid extends these capabilities by including two additional programmable DC outlets suitable for direct power supply to networking and auxiliary devices. This not only maintains the power supply during interruptions but also allows for seamless remote management and diagnostics. "These products are a testament to our commitment to innovation and reliability in the smart power management industry," adds Micah Larsen, Sales Director at SCT. "They address a crucial market need by providing a fail-safe system that keeps operations running smoothly, even in challenging environments."

Micah Larsen comments, "Power and connectivity are essential for the functionality of unattended and self-service machines. Our new products are designed to tackle these challenges head-on, ensuring that operations are never disrupted, which is critical for maintaining continuous revenue streams. We're excited to showcase these solutions at InfoComm 2024, demonstrating how they can significantly reduce downtime and maintenance costs."

SCT plans to showcase these new products' wide range of features and benefits at InfoComm 2024. The focus will be on highlighting their impact in the AV and Digital Signage sectors. Attendees are welcome to explore the innovative technologies and discuss the customized solutions offered by SCT.

Both the Switch Always On AC and Hybrid are DTM UL 62368-1, CE, as well as ROHS.

To learn more about Switch Always On, please visit: www.switchalwayson.com

About SCT: Smart Charging Technologies LLC (SCT) is a high-tech firm focused on developing innovative IoT energy management products and solutions serving the industrial motive power market. Visit www.switchalwayson.com for more information.

