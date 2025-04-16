Smart Charging Technologies Launches Smart Telemetrics Dashboard: A New Era of Simplicity in Motive Power Fleet Visibility

"Fleet managers told us they were overwhelmed by data they didn't need, and underwhelmed by the visibility they actually had," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, Founder & CEO of Smart Charging Technologies. Post this

"Fleet managers told us they were overwhelmed by data they didn't need, and underwhelmed by the visibility they actually had," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, Founder & CEO of Smart Charging Technologies. "Smart Telemetrics was built to change that. We're giving our users just what they need to run better operations—without the barriers that often come with big enterprise platforms."

The Why Behind the Platform-

Smart Telemetric wasn't built just to impress—it was built to solve real-world problems.

Many of SCT's customers—including small and mid-sized fleet operators, dealers, and OEM partners—have told us the same thing: their operations are more complicated than they need to be. One of the biggest challenges is managing a mixed fleet made up of different forklift, battery, and charger brands, some with its own platform—or worse, none at all.

Smart Telemetrics was designed to unify those moving parts. Whether you're operating a single brand or a mixed fleet of forklifts, batteries, and chargers, our platform gives you one centralized view of your key performance data—without expensive installations, clunky interfaces, or reliance on multiple OEM platforms.

No matter your fleet's makeup, Smart Telemetrics delivers clear, actionable insights across your equipment—so you can run more efficiently, make informed decisions, and reduce downtime without the noise.

What's Available Now-

The dashboard is now live and available to all existing customers via desktop. While the Smart Telemetrics mobile app is not yet available, the web version offers full access to dashboard insights and setup features. Any mobile functionality updates will be announced on the Smart Charging Technologies website.

"It's a major step forward in how we support our customers," added Micah Larsen, SCT Sales Director. "We've created something that's powerful, intuitive, and built for the realities of daily fleet operations. Imagine a single telemetry and data logging dashboard for all of your motive power equipment, regardless of brand! That's impressive and worth taking a look at!"

Where to Learn More

Customers and prospects can explore the Smart Telemetrics dashboard and its capabilities at:

www.smartchargetech.com/smart-telemetrics

SCT will continue to roll out additional updates and features, including mobile access and enhanced customization tools, throughout 2025.

About Smart Charging Technologies

Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) delivers practical, cost-effective telematics and remote power solutions for motive power fleets. From real-time fleet monitoring to smart charger optimization and clean energy credit management, SCT empowers operations to reduce downtime, extend asset life, and simplify performance tracking—without unnecessary complexity.

