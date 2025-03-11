Smart Charging Technologies to Unveil the Next Generation of Telematics System Solutions at ProMat 2025

Micah Larsen, Sales Director at SCT. "We provide the right level of visibility, at a fraction of the cost, and without the hassle of major system overhauls. If you're a ProMat exhibitor, let's talk about how our solutions can add value to your customers." Post this

Motive Power Fleet Telematics, Built for Small & Mid-Sized Operations. At Lakeside Center, Hall D—Booth E13110, ProMat attendees will see firsthand how SCT is making motive power fleet telematics more affordable and relevant.

IoTAh-PS – Smarter Fleet Optimization Without the Guesswork

Provides detailed Power Studies to analyze real-world electric forklift truck fleet usage

Helps operators right-size battery capacities and optimize fleet size

CHARGlink Light and CHARGlink BRM (Battery Room Management) – Smarter Charging, Less Complexity

Transforms any industrial charger into a cloud-connected smart charger

The CHARGlink Light eliminates hot disconnects and improves safety and reliability

The CHARGlink BRM simplifies managing battery rooms for electric forklift truck fleets

BATTlink – Stop Battery Failures Before They Happen

Provides real-time tracking of battery performance metrics (charge, discharge, and water level) and pinpoints batteries' locations

Prevents costly failures and reduces downtime with proactive insights

Smart Telemetrics – All Your Fleet Data, Only What Matters

A centralized cloud-based platform that connects performance data for forklifts, batteries, and chargers

Gives fleet operators real-time fleet insights without unnecessary data clutter

No expensive software, no complicated installs—just the insights you need

For ProMat Exhibitors: A Smarter Way to Support Your Customers

SCT's latest launches don't just impact fleet operators—they enhance the value for motive power equipment OEM and dealers looking to provide straightforward, cost-effective data solutions for their customers.

"Not every business needs an enterprise-grade telematics system, but every fleet operator needs to know their equipment is running efficiently," said Micah Larsen, Sales Director at SCT. "We provide the right level of visibility, at a fraction of the cost, and without the hassle of major system overhauls. If you're a ProMat exhibitor, let's talk about how our solutions can add value to your customers."

Meet Us at ProMat 2025

Booth: Lakeside Center, Hall D — Booth E13110

Date: March 17-20, Chicago IL

Join us for live product demonstrations and see how SCT's no-nonsense approach to fleet telematics is changing how businesses manage their forklifts, batteries, and chargers.

Want to learn more before ProMat? www.smartchargetech.com

About Smart Charging Technologies

Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) delivers practical, cost-effective telematics solutions that help businesses reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and improve efficiency without overwhelming them with excessive data or high costs. SCT's cellular-based tracking and monitoring solutions give small and mid-sized fleets the insights they need—nothing more, nothing less.

Media Contact

Katherine Perez, Smart Charging Technologies, 1 3215767523, [email protected], Smart Charging Technologies

