Smart Charging Technologies to Unveil the Next Generation of Telematics System Solutions at ProMat 2025

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) is redefining motive power fleet telematics with solutions that deliver only the data that matters—when and where you need it, without added complexity or costly installations. At ProMat 2025, SCT will debut its cellular-based tracking and monitoring solutions including IoTAh-PS, CHARGlink Light, CHARGlink BRM (Battery Room Management), BATTlink, and the all-new Smart Telemetrics Cloud Platform, providing motive power fleet operators, equipment manufacturers, and dealers with smarter, more accessible solutions to track, optimize, and maintain their operations.
"The problem isn't just lack of data— but in many instances, it's too much data," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, Founder & CEO of Smart Charging Technologies. " We designed these solutions for motive power fleet operators who need clear, actionable insights—not an overwhelming system that's expensive to integrate and hard to use. We have also equipped our products with cellular connectivity, ensuring real-time data access, eliminating WiFi network congestions, and reducing complexity and installation costs."
Motive Power Fleet Telematics, Built for Small & Mid-Sized Operations. At Lakeside Center, Hall D—Booth E13110, ProMat attendees will see firsthand how SCT is making motive power fleet telematics more affordable and relevant.
IoTAh-PS – Smarter Fleet Optimization Without the Guesswork
- Provides detailed Power Studies to analyze real-world electric forklift truck fleet usage
- Helps operators right-size battery capacities and optimize fleet size
CHARGlink Light and CHARGlink BRM (Battery Room Management) – Smarter Charging, Less Complexity
- Transforms any industrial charger into a cloud-connected smart charger
- The CHARGlink Light eliminates hot disconnects and improves safety and reliability
- The CHARGlink BRM simplifies managing battery rooms for electric forklift truck fleets
BATTlink – Stop Battery Failures Before They Happen
- Provides real-time tracking of battery performance metrics (charge, discharge, and water level) and pinpoints batteries' locations
- Prevents costly failures and reduces downtime with proactive insights
Smart Telemetrics – All Your Fleet Data, Only What Matters
- A centralized cloud-based platform that connects performance data for forklifts, batteries, and chargers
- Gives fleet operators real-time fleet insights without unnecessary data clutter
- No expensive software, no complicated installs—just the insights you need
For ProMat Exhibitors: A Smarter Way to Support Your Customers
SCT's latest launches don't just impact fleet operators—they enhance the value for motive power equipment OEM and dealers looking to provide straightforward, cost-effective data solutions for their customers.
"Not every business needs an enterprise-grade telematics system, but every fleet operator needs to know their equipment is running efficiently," said Micah Larsen, Sales Director at SCT. "We provide the right level of visibility, at a fraction of the cost, and without the hassle of major system overhauls. If you're a ProMat exhibitor, let's talk about how our solutions can add value to your customers."
Booth: Lakeside Center, Hall D — Booth E13110
Date: March 17-20, Chicago IL
Join us for live product demonstrations and see how SCT's no-nonsense approach to fleet telematics is changing how businesses manage their forklifts, batteries, and chargers.
Want to learn more before ProMat? www.smartchargetech.com
About Smart Charging Technologies
Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) delivers practical, cost-effective telematics solutions that help businesses reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and improve efficiency without overwhelming them with excessive data or high costs. SCT's cellular-based tracking and monitoring solutions give small and mid-sized fleets the insights they need—nothing more, nothing less.
