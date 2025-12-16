Smart Charging Technologies Unveils the New BATTlink: A Smarter, Slimmer and Simpler Way to Monitor Fleet Batteries

Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) has announced the launch of the new BATTlink, a compact cellular battery monitoring solution designed to enhance battery management for dealers, OEMs, and fleet operators. The redesigned BATTlink features a slimmer profile, a patent-pending temperature and water-level probe, and a reengineered Hall Effect current sensor that requires no tools for installation. It integrates with SCT's Smart Telemetrics platform to provide actionable insights into battery health and performance, supporting lead-acid, lithium-ion, or mixed-power fleets. The device offers remote visibility into battery usage, helping to prevent failures and optimize service cycles. The full commercial launch is set for Q1 2026.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Charging Technologies (SCT) announces the launch of its newest generation of BATTlink — a compact, cellular battery monitoring solution designed to transform how dealers, OEMs, and fleet operators manage battery health and performance.
With a mission to eliminate guesswork from battery management, the redesigned BATTlink features a slimmer profile, our patent-pending temperature and water-level probe, and a reengineered Hall-effect current sensor that is compact and requires no tools for installation. Combined with cellular connectivity and integration into SCT's Smart Telemetrics platform, this device delivers clear, actionable insights — whether you're managing lead-acid, lithium-ion, or a mixed-power fleet.
"Our goal with BATTlink has always been to put meaningful data in the hands of the people operating and supporting electric fleets every day," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, CEO of Smart Charging Technologies.
"This release represents our commitment to practical innovation. We've built something that's easier to install, more reliable in the field, and gives real-time insights without relying on Wi-Fi or complex infrastructure."
BATTlink enables remote visibility into battery usage, charge and discharge cycles, temperature profiles, and watering trends — helping operations teams prevent costly failures, plan smarter service cycles, and ensure batteries perform to spec across the fleet.
"We've heard from countless dealers and fleet managers with mixed fleets — they want to know what's happening before a battery fails," said Micah Larsen, SCT's Sales Director.
"This new cellular version of BATTlink gives them that foresight, with data they can actually use to reduce downtime, improve battery life, and react faster — all from the Smart Telemetrics dashboard."
The new generation BATTlink is currently in limited release with select SCT partners. Full commercial launch is scheduled for Q1 2026.
