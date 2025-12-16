Smart Charging Technologies Unveils the New BATTlink: A Smarter, Slimmer and Simpler Way to Monitor Fleet Batteries

"This new cellular version of BATTlink gives them that foresight, with data they can actually use to reduce downtime, improve battery life, and react faster — all from the Smart Telemetrics dashboard."- Micah Larsen, SCT's Sales Director. Post this

"Our goal with BATTlink has always been to put meaningful data in the hands of the people operating and supporting electric fleets every day," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, CEO of Smart Charging Technologies.

"This release represents our commitment to practical innovation. We've built something that's easier to install, more reliable in the field, and gives real-time insights without relying on Wi-Fi or complex infrastructure."

BATTlink enables remote visibility into battery usage, charge and discharge cycles, temperature profiles, and watering trends — helping operations teams prevent costly failures, plan smarter service cycles, and ensure batteries perform to spec across the fleet.

"We've heard from countless dealers and fleet managers with mixed fleets — they want to know what's happening before a battery fails," said Micah Larsen, SCT's Sales Director.

"This new cellular version of BATTlink gives them that foresight, with data they can actually use to reduce downtime, improve battery life, and react faster — all from the Smart Telemetrics dashboard."

The new generation BATTlink is currently in limited release with select SCT partners. Full commercial launch is scheduled for Q1 2026.

To schedule a demo or learn how BATTlink can help modernize your battery strategy, contact Sales Director Micah Larsen at https://www.smartchargetech.com/battlink/ .

