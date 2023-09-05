Smart Choice and Pathpoint Launch Partnership to Expand E&S Access for Thousands of Agents

"Wholesale and E&S markets are a critical piece of building agency business, and Pathpoint makes the process fast and simple." Tweet this

Independent agents across the country use Pathpoint to quickly and efficiently find the right E&S coverage for their small commercial clients. Pathpoint offers access to multiple markets simultaneously, rapid turnaround times, and a fully digital placement and payment experience. All of these features help agents spend less time chasing after updates throughout the policy lifecycle (from quoting, to binding, to accounting, to renewal) so that they can spend more time working with clients and winning new business.

"Smart Choice has a wide range of support services to help their agents grow, and we're excited to be a part of that toolkit," said Alex Bargmann, CEO of Pathpoint. "Since the launch, it's been great to see agents taking advantage of Pathpoint, and we're looking forward to doing even more with Smart Choice in the coming months."

Through this partnership, Smart Choice agents can submit risks and receive quotes back instantly. Pathpoint features small commercial E&S markets for hard-to-place risks such as contractors, lessor's risk, vacant buildings and land, cyber liability, and more. This includes property coverage, including wind coverage, even in coastal states.

"In the traditional E&S placement process, agents spend hours on countless tasks, even for a single policy, that takes them away from selling to clients and deepening their relationships," added Bargmann. "Pathpoint and Smart Choice have a shared goal of enabling agents to grow their revenues and put their clients first."

Pathpoint is the fastest and most streamlined option available for E&S quoting, binding, and policy issuance. More than 11,000 agents nationwide work with Pathpoint to place their small commercial E&S risks.

About Pathpoint:

Pathpoint is the modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in just a few minutes. We combine proprietary technology and first-class service to enable strategic partners to give retail insurance agents fast access to quotes from multiple, AM Best-rated A and better, carriers in the Contractors, Vacants, Lessor's Risk, Monoline Property, Restaurants, and Cyber verticals. Pathpoint is licensed in all 50 states and a coverholder at Lloyd's of London. To learn more about Pathpoint, and becoming a strategic partner, visit www.pathpoint.com.

About Smart Choice: The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, LLC (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve 9,750 agency partners in forty-six states. For more information, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com.

