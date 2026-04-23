Smart City Locating Secures Strategic Investment from Owner Resource Group to Fuel Growth

"From the beginning, it was clear ORG was the right partner. They were thoughtful, curious, and deeply aligned with how we think about building a company."—Cassie Brown, Smart City Locating CEO & Founder Post this

At the core of Smart City's model is its agent community. The company has long held that delivering an exceptional agent experience directly translates into better client outcomes. This partnership is designed to further invest in that philosophy by accelerating the resources available to agents, including improved technology, stronger lead generation, expansion into new markets, and continued development of the people and systems that support agent success.

As an initial step, Smart City has introduced updates to its commission structure. Referral commissions now reach up to 90% on referrals and repeat leases, with tier placement based on lifetime locating revenue. The company will also recognize revenue generated at previous brokerages when determining tier eligibility.

From here, Smart City is continuing to invest in its technology platform. The company is evolving its CRM into a more powerful, intuitive system designed to enable faster and more accurate searches. Over time, this will expand into a more connected experience, including client-facing functionality that enhances transparency and seamlessness across the leasing process.

The company will continue to operate with a focus on empowering entrepreneurial real estate professionals and delivering a high-quality experience for both agents and clients.

Media Contact

Eliza Parker, Smart City Locating, 1 5127582138, [email protected], smartcitylocating.com

SOURCE Smart City Locating