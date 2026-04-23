Smart City Locating Secures Strategic Investment from Owner Resource Group to Fuel Growth

Smart City Locating has secured a strategic investment from Owner Resource Group to accelerate agent growth, technology, and expansion into new markets.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding in 2013, Smart City Locating has remained focused on becoming the most trusted, most referred, and most utilized apartment locating service in every market it serves. Today, the company announced a major milestone in that journey: a strategic investment partnership with Owner Resource Group, LLC and/or its affiliates ("ORG"), an Austin-based investment firm.
ORG brings extensive experience in scaling businesses and a shared commitment to culture, purpose, and long-term value creation. The partnership reflects strong alignment between the two organizations, particularly in their focus on investing in people and supporting mission-driven growth. Smart City selected ORG for its ability to help accelerate expansion while preserving the values that define the company.
At the core of Smart City's model is its agent community. The company has long held that delivering an exceptional agent experience directly translates into better client outcomes. This partnership is designed to further invest in that philosophy by accelerating the resources available to agents, including improved technology, stronger lead generation, expansion into new markets, and continued development of the people and systems that support agent success.
As an initial step, Smart City has introduced updates to its commission structure. Referral commissions now reach up to 90% on referrals and repeat leases, with tier placement based on lifetime locating revenue. The company will also recognize revenue generated at previous brokerages when determining tier eligibility.
From here, Smart City is continuing to invest in its technology platform. The company is evolving its CRM into a more powerful, intuitive system designed to enable faster and more accurate searches. Over time, this will expand into a more connected experience, including client-facing functionality that enhances transparency and seamlessness across the leasing process.
The company will continue to operate with a focus on empowering entrepreneurial real estate professionals and delivering a high-quality experience for both agents and clients.
Media Contact
Eliza Parker, Smart City Locating, 1 5127582138, [email protected], smartcitylocating.com
SOURCE Smart City Locating
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