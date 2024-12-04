Smart Doors, Gates, Roller Covers, and Blinds: How They Can Make Your Home More Comfortable and Secure

Did you know that every home can be smart? Isn't that great? You can use Shelly's specific features to make your house or apartment more comfortable, secure, and cost-efficient.

MUNICH, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Did you know that every home can be smart? Isn't that great? You can use Shelly's specific features to make your house or apartment more comfortable, secure, and cost-efficient. These smart devices can be easily installed, and all you need are basic wiring skills, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or some other type of connection. These features come with simple instructions, and you just need to follow them.

With these features in place, managing your home from afar becomes effortless. Not only can you turn off a forgotten light, but you can also lower the curtains to maintain privacy. With Shelly's smart devices, you can improve your home security—this is important if you travel a lot or if you are often away.

Are you expecting an important delivery but are not at home? No problem— with smart devices, you need only one click on your phone to open the gates, allowing your new furniture and packages to be delivered. One more advantage of making your gates "smart" is the ability to set up a schedule for their opening and closing.

Smart homes are not just another way to be trendy—they can transform your lifestyle with a few changes, making your house a place where you can feel relaxed and safe.

Shelly's Smart Doors, Gates, Roller Covers, and Blinds

Smart doors, gates, roller covers, and blinds can make your life much easier. The smart devices made by Shelly are designed for remote control via Shelly's app and various platforms and protocols, allowing them to be voice-controlled. But what exactly are they like?

Relay Switches

These devices are commonly used in smart home systems. The relay switches utilize electromagnetic mechanisms to control the opening and closing of a circuit. This way, they can open or close your gates and doors, as well as manage the security of your home. Relay switches can even control your curtains and blinds.

Shelly's relay smart switches can be installed in various ways (depending on the product and its purpose). These features need to be connected to the internet, Bluetooth, and electricity to work effectively. Most of the products that Shelly creates use different kinds of technology, making them suitable for various purposes.

Furthermore, the relay switches can send a notification to your app, keeping you informed about everything happening at home while you are away.

How Relay Switches Can Make Your Home Comfortable and Safe

It has already been mentioned that smart devices like relay switches can make your home much more comfortable and safe. But how do they achieve this?

You can set up a special schedule that matches your everyday routine—you can choose at what time the gates should be opened so you can just drive off from home or at what time they should be closed. This way, you can save time, and if you are not sure whether you have closed them, you can just click a couple of times on your phone to see if everything is all right through your app.

In addition to comfort, smart devices also enhance your home's security by managing the locking and unlocking of your front door in various ways. Some features can use facial or voice recognition. This way, your home will feel like an impenetrable fortress. By using smart devices, you can feel safe in your house or apartment at any time. If there is any trouble, you will receive a notification.

And what about the curtains and blinds? Well, relay switches can control them too. You can set a schedule for opening in the morning and closing at night. This way, you can wake up to soft daylight and go to sleep peacefully, knowing that your curtains will close after a few minutes. If you have a smart lighting system at home, connecting it to your smart curtains and blinds allows you to choose a schedule, and your home will handle everything else.

With smart devices like these, you won't have to worry—just open the app and set up the smart system in your home as you please.

Integration with Other Smart Devices

Of course, smart devices used for doors, gates, blinds, etc., can be easily integrated into an already set-up system. They can be connected to features like lighting, power monitoring, security cameras, and so on.

By creating a fully built smart system, you will make your home much more comfortable and secure. This way, you will be assured of the well-being of yourself and your family. You will be aware of everything that is happening at home when you are on vacation or on a business trip through your app — this way, you will be less worried and can focus on your work.

