Southeastern Garage Doors has expanded its North Charleston lineup with two new LiftMaster smart openers, giving homeowners a single, trusted source to purchase a high-quality garage door opener and have it professionally installed without hiring a separate technician.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homeowners across the region now have a direct path to a high-quality garage door opener with professional installation included. Southeastern Garage Doors, a North Charleston provider of residential garage doors, openers, and garage door service, has added the LiftMaster 6690L and 2220L to its lineup. Both models feature myQ® smart connectivity and Security+ 3.0™ rolling-code protection, features designed to strengthen home security.

How Are the New LiftMaster Openers Strengthening Home Security in North Charleston?

Both new openers, the LiftMaster 6690L and 2220L, pair two layers of protection in a single unit. The Security+ 3.0™ system changes the door's access code every time it is used, closing the vulnerability that older fixed-code remotes carried.

Paired with the myQ® app, a homeowner can check the door's status or close it remotely from a smartphone instead of wondering whether it was left open. For households in North Charleston, South Carolina, that combination adds a more secure entry point without a second device to manage.

Why Are Homeowners Buying Their Opener and Installation From the Same Company?

Many providers require homeowners to buy an opener, then track down a licensed installer separately. That extra step adds a second phone call and a wait for an appointment.

Southeastern Garage Doors' technicians complete the installation as part of the same purchase, cutting that step out. Many providers ask customers to leave contact information and wait for a callback. Same-day service is available here in many cases, with a technician sent out the same day instead of a return visit scheduled for later.

For anyone comparing reliable technicians to install a garage door opener, that turnaround is the main difference. Southeastern Garage Doors also installs Canyon Ridge® carriage-house-style doors, custom wooden doors, and steel and aluminum options, so homeowners have one call for both hardware and setup. The team can be reached at 843-747-6622 to schedule an opener purchase and installation appointment.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address what homeowners most often ask about buying and installing a new garage door opener.

Where can homeowners purchase a high-quality garage door opener with installation included?

Homeowners can buy the LiftMaster 6690L or 2220L smart opener directly from Southeastern Garage Doors and have the same team install it.

Can homeowners buy a garage door opener and have the same company install it?

Yes. Southeastern Garage Doors sells and installs its own openers, which skips the usual step of finding an outside contractor after purchase.

About Southeastern Garage Doors

Southeastern Garage Doors provides residential garage door sales, service and installation throughout the North Charleston area. Its lineup includes Canyon Ridge carriage-house styles and custom wooden doors, alongside LiftMaster smart opener systems. Purchase and setup run through the same team from the first call to the final walk-through.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, WebFX, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.southeasterngaragedoors.com/

SOURCE Southeastern Garage Doors