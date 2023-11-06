Smart Green Solar Partners With Global Nonprofit GivePower To Provide Individuals With 20 Years Of Clean Water

"It feels good to know that while our work is local, our impact is global," -- Smart Green Solar CEO, Jay Gotra Post this

Smart Green Solar chose GivePower.org as its global nonprofit partner because of its innovative and award-winning, solar-powered desalination system that removes salts and other minerals from ocean water to obtain fresh water, and then delivers this water to individuals in water-scarce towns and villages.

GivePower's solar water farm systems employ local residents, operate 24/7, and they are independent of local, often dirty, power generation systems. Thus, GivePower is able to operate in communities that have no access to a main electrical grid or where the electrical grid is unreliable. Their systems also operate at a municipal scale efficiency.

"We are tremendously grateful to Smart Green Solar for their generous commitment to our Solar Water Farms starting with the Max system in Likoni Kenya," states Michele Magee, President of GivePower. "This system provides access to clean drinking for up to 35,000 people. Smart Green Solar's monthly donations will help us to desalinate and transport this life-saving water to individuals each day. We are very excited about the future of this partnership."

About Smart Green Solar

Smart Green Solar is the leading full-service solar energy company serving Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, Smart Green Solar promises integrity and accountability along each step of the solar installation process and is on a mission to empower families and businesses to own their power. Founded in 2020, Smart Green Solar is committed to educating its customers and the community about solar and has installed over 2,000 residential and commercial solar systems. Smart Green Solar is the Winner of the 2023 Rhode Island Community's Choice Award for Best Solar Service Company. Learn more about Smart Green Solar at SmartGreenSolar.com. Area residents can estimate their solar savings using our solar calculator.

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy around the globe. GivePower uses solar and battery storage technologies to deliver essential services to the developing world. The organization has helped bring clean power and clean water to underserved communities in 26 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org. Follow GivePower on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact

