SMART IDEAS Summit 4: Make a Bigger IMPACT in Staffing and Recruiting with Free Insights and Advice from Top Industry Professionals

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, digital and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to announce that it will host its fourth annual SMART IDEAS Summit, a day-long educational event for staffing and recruiting professionals, on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. In this free virtual event, top industry consultants and executives will join Haley Marketing and Recruiters Websites subject matter experts in delivering quick-hitting, idea-packed presentations. Sessions are designed to help staffing and executive recruitment professionals create high-ROI sales and marketing systems, harness the power of AI, and make a bigger impact on their organizations, their people and the communities they serve.

Over the past three years, more than 3,000 staffing and recruiting professionals have attended the SMART IDEAS Summits. Here's what they had to say about these events:

"Relevant content. Highly credible speakers. Engaging day filled with great intel specific to our industry." – 2023 Attendee

"There was something for everyone! Sales, recruiting, marketing, CEOs, CFOs, very well rounded! Like being at a buffet filled with staffing industry info and we got a small taste of every item." – 2023 Attendee

"There were so many excellent sessions that I didn't want to miss any." – 2022 Attendee

"Love that this wasn't a Haley 'commercial.' I need my C-Suite to watch/listen to this whole presentation. Just wonderful!" – 2021 Attendee

Co-CEO David Searns notes, "By popular request, we've expanded the scope of this year's SMART IDEAS Summit to include an even more comprehensive lineup: leading industry consultants, staffing and recruiting executive panels, and our own subject matter experts. By sharing our best ideas related to sales, recruiting, technology, mergers & acquisitions and more, we aim to help more than 1,000 staffing and executive recruiting firms make an even bigger impact on their profits, people and communities."

Packed with educational presentations from the smartest minds in the industry, the SMART IDEAS Summit 4 will contain priceless ideas and inspiration for individuals in all staffing roles and experience levels. Speakers include:

Noah Yosif , American Staffing Association

, American Dan Mori , National Independent Staffing Association

, National Independent Tricia Tamkin , Moore eSSentials

, Moore eSSentials Terry Keating , Access Capital

, Access Capital Patrick Morin , Transact Capital Partners

, Transact Capital Partners Nick Florio , UHY

, UHY Rishabh Mehrotra , Avionte

In addition, the Haley Marketing and Recruiters Websites teams will show attendees how to:

Leverage the latest digital marketing technology to drive inbound leads.

Enhance sales process effectiveness.

Leverage AI and automation.

Improve recruiting ROI.

Thrive in a climate of volatility, unpredictability and disruption.

While it's free to attend this one-of-a-kind industry event, space is limited. View the full agenda here and reserve your spot today.

About Haley Marketing

Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing and strategy consulting to the staffing industry. In conjunction with our Recruiters Websites division, the company provides services to more than 1,400 staffing and recruiting firms throughout the world.

Haley Marketing's mission is to make world-class marketing fast, easy and affordable, and the firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national and international offices.

Haley Marketing's services include:

Staffing Websites

Digital Marketing

Branded Content

Recruitment Marketing

Marketing Technology

Fractional Marketing Management

For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.

About Recruiters Websites:

Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the staffing and recruitment industry. Since 2012, we have been helping our customers reach prospective clients and candidates by providing website design and development; marketing strategy, automations, advertising and measurement; copywriting and editorial content; SEO optimization and management services; and 400+ custom API and application integrations. In 2022, Recruiters Websites was acquired by Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries. Learn more at recruiterswebsites.com.

