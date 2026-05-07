Smart Kids Planet Expands STEM and Educational Toys for Ages 1-13

New product expansion aligns age-specific learning toys with modern developmental needs, helping parents reduce screen time and support early childhood growth

STUDIO CITY, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Kids Planet, an emerging leader in educational toys and STEM toys, today announced the expansion of its age-specific product lines designed to support early childhood development through structured, play-based learning.

The expansion comes in response to increasing demand from parents seeking learning toys and educational toys that go beyond entertainment to deliver measurable developmental benefits across different age groups.

Founded in 2017, Smart Kids Planet was created to address a growing gap in the toy industry: the lack of engaging, hands-on products that combine play with real learning outcomes. The company's approach centers on integrating STEM toys into everyday play experiences, making science, technology, engineering, and math concepts accessible from an early age.

Age-Specific Learning Designed for Real Developmental Stages

Smart Kids Planet has structured its product ecosystem to align with distinct childhood development phases, ensuring that each category of learning toys and educational toys delivers age-appropriate value:

1–2 years: Sensory-based educational toys that support motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and early cognitive recognition

2–3 years: Interactive learning toys that introduce problem-solving, shapes, colors, and basic logic

4–5 years: Early STEM toys that encourage creativity, building skills, and foundational reasoning

6–8 years: Advanced learning toys focused on structured problem-solving, experimentation, and independent thinking

9–13 years: Complex STEM toys designed to develop analytical skills, critical thinking, and real-world application of concepts

By organizing its product categories around developmental milestones, the brand ensures that parents can easily identify the right tools to support their child's growth at every stage.

Addressing the Shift Toward Screen-Free Learning

As concerns around excessive screen exposure continue to grow, parents are increasingly turning to educational toys and STEM toys as effective alternatives.

Smart Kids Planet's product philosophy emphasizes:

Hands-on engagement instead of passive consumption

Open-ended play that encourages creativity

Structured learning through exploration and discovery

Reduced reliance on digital devices during early development years

This shift reflects broader parenting trends where learning toys are no longer optional, but essential components of early education.

Bridging Play and Education Through STEM Toys

Smart Kids Planet's expanding portfolio focuses heavily on STEM toys, designed to simplify complex concepts into engaging, interactive experiences.

Rather than separating play from education, the company integrates both into a unified experience where children can:

Build and experiment

Solve real-world challenges through play

Develop curiosity-driven learning habits

Strengthen logical and analytical thinking

This approach aligns with modern educational frameworks that emphasize experiential learning over rote memorization.

Supporting Parents with Educational Resources

Beyond physical products, Smart Kids Planet provides ongoing support through educational content that helps parents maximize the value of each toy. The company's platform includes guidance on selecting the right learning toys by age, understanding developmental milestones, and creating effective play-based learning environments at home.

Scaling Accessibility and Customer Experience

To support its growing global audience, Smart Kids Planet continues to invest in customer experience, including streamlined purchasing, responsive support, and accessible product information.

The company's infrastructure is designed to make educational toys and STEM toys more accessible to families looking for reliable, development-focused solutions.

Positioning in the Evolving Educational Toy Market

The global market for learning toys, educational toys, and STEM toys is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increased awareness of early childhood development and the importance of skill-based learning.

Smart Kids Planet is positioning itself within this space by focusing on:

Age-specific product innovation

Research-backed toy design

Long-term educational value

Continuous alignment with modern parenting needs

The company's long-term vision is to establish itself as a trusted global brand in the educational toy industry.

About Smart Kids Planet

Smart Kids Planet is an educational toy company founded in 2017, specializing in STEM toys, learning toys, and educational toys for children ages 1–13. The company is committed to making learning engaging, accessible, and effective through thoughtfully designed, development-focused products.

By combining play with purpose, Smart Kids Planet helps children build essential skills while enjoying meaningful, hands-on experiences.

For more information, visit:

https://smartkidsplanet.com

Media Contact

Ron A., Smart Kids Planet, 91 8146043168, [email protected], https://smartkidsplanet.com/

SOURCE Smart Kids Planet