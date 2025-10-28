Smart Operating Procedures: Transforming Customer Service with AI-Powered Workflow Automation

IrisAgent has unveiled Smart Operating Procedures (Smart OP), a groundbreaking AI platform that lets customer service teams design and automate SOPs using plain English — no coding required. Empowering teams to work smarter and faster, Smart OP transforms standard procedures into intelligent, executable workflows that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

IrisAgent, an innovator in AI solutions for customer service, today announced the launch of Smart Operating Procedures (Smart OP) — a breakthrough platform that enables customer service teams to design, automate, and optimize standard operating procedures (SOPs) using plain English. Smart OP allows organizations to seamlessly convert written instructions into dynamic, executable workflows — all without requiring any coding or technical expertise.

Traditionally, building and maintaining customer service workflows involved complex coding, manual configuration, and specialized technical knowledge. Smart OP eliminates these barriers, giving customer-facing teams the power to define and automate their own processes through intuitive, natural language instructions.

"Smart OP puts the power of automation directly into the hands of customer service professionals," said Palak Dalal Bhatia, CEO of IrisAgent. "Our mission has always been to make advanced workflow automation accessible to everyone — not just those with a technical background. With Smart OP, teams can transform static SOPs into living, learning workflows that drive consistent, high-quality service at scale."

Built on IrisAgent's proprietary AI automation engine, Smart OP integrates with a company's existing ecosystem — including CRMs, ticketing systems, and payment tools — to deliver seamless operational intelligence across the entire customer service lifecycle. The system ensures compliance, manages escalations intelligently, and allows teams to simulate workflows in realistic environments before going live.

Smart OP helps customer service teams:

Translate existing SOPs into actionable, AI-powered workflows

Integrate seamlessly with tools like Salesforce, Zendesk, and payment or logistics systems

Ensure compliance and auditability with built-in governance features

Test, optimize, and refine procedures using simulation environments before implementation

Automate repetitive tasks while preserving human oversight where it matters most

By empowering non-technical staff to deploy and refine automated workflows, Smart OP reduces dependency on engineering resources and shortens time-to-deployment. This not only accelerates innovation within service teams but also ensures that customer experiences remain consistent and compliant across every interaction.

"Customer service leaders today are under immense pressure to deliver fast, accurate, and empathetic support — often with limited resources," said Palak. "Smart OP bridges that gap, blending AI precision with the flexibility of human intelligence. Teams can now focus on solving customer challenges instead of managing systems behind the scenes."

The introduction of Smart OP marks a milestone in IrisAgent's ongoing mission to redefine intelligent automation for support and operations. Early adopters have reported up to 40% faster resolution times and significant reductions in process errors using the platform's AI-based automation assistant.

Smart OP is now available globally for customer service and operations teams seeking to revolutionize their workflows. A free demo and additional information are available at https://irisagent.com/smart-operating-procedures/.

About IrisAgent

IrisAgent is a leader in customer service automation, providing AI-powered solutions that help organizations improve customer engagement, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate service delivery. The company's innovative platform leverages generative AI, contextual analytics, and no-code automation tools to enable businesses to modernize their operations with speed and intelligence. Founded in San Francisco, IrisAgent works with global enterprises to create the next generation of smart, scalable, and customer-centric support ecosystems.

