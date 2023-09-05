Smart Safety Wearable, Punch Rescue, Creates Rapid Response at California YMCA

"I felt pure joy and immense satisfaction knowing our product helped save a life." Tweet this

Punch Rescue helps shave critical seconds off emergency response time. When the wearer enters the water or presses the panic button, everyone nearby is alerted via Rescue's linked base station's visual and audio alarms. Additionally, responders are notified in real time through integration with emergency communication software, PunchAlert.

Greg Artzt, the visionary behind Rescue and PunchAlert, expressed his profound satisfaction with the tangible impact of their creation. "I felt pure joy and immense satisfaction knowing our product helped save a life. All the time, effort, and many challenges were worth it as someone's life was saved."

The incident serves as a testament to the potential of technology to significantly improve and safeguard lives. Punch Rescue's dedication to creating practical and affordable solutions has proven to be a game-changer. "Technology can truly be used to save and significantly improve lives. Ultimately, new products must be practical and affordable in order to make a real impact," emphasized Artzt.

The Punch Rescue wearable and alert station system was designed and manufactured by Enventys Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina. Enventys Partners is the industry's only full-service, turnkey product launch agency. They combine start-to-finish, all-encompassing product development services with digital marketing expertise to create innovative products and bring them to market

About Punch Rescue

Punch Rescue is the only water-activated, internet-enabled wearable Panic Button and Alert Station system. The product consists of wearable devices, charging stations, connected Alert Stations, and a native integration with the PunchAlert mobile emergency management platform (now owned by STOPit Solutions). The water activation and patented "fall into water" algorithm makes Punch Rescue an extremely unique device for lifeguards in aquatic environments. http://punchrescue.com.

About STOPit Solutions (owner of PunchAlert)

STOPit Solutions (STOPit) provides a market-leading anonymous reporting solution serving over 8,000 schools and other organizations. In 2023, STOPit merged with Punch Technologies to bring the best in class PunchAlert emergency management platform and mass notification system in house, consolidated with its other safety and wellness offerings. PunchAlert contains a unique set of services including the 911+ dynamic location routing e911 service which works in 100% of the 911 call centers in the US and Canada. The PunchAlert product is in the process of a rebranding launch by STOPit this Fall. For more information, visit http://www.punchalert.com.

About Montecito Family YMCA

As a leading nonprofit, the Y is committed to strengthening communities throughout the nation. Your local Y seeks to fill gaps in community services and develop activities, strengthening communities across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Believing that everyone should have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive, the Y nurtures potential and brings people of diverse backgrounds together. The Y has a local presence and national reach, mobilizing local communities to affect lasting, meaningful change. For more information, visit https://www.ciymca.org/.

