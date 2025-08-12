Smart shade--the business-wise benefits of retractable awnings

Minimal maintenance and a lifespan up to 15 years is an investment in the business's bottom line. Post this

The many benefits include:

Shade on demand, when and where you want it. Retractable awnings are easy to adjust and come with optional motorized control. Extend the awnings for patio or courtyard breakfast or lunch in the daytime. Roll them back for romantic, candlelight dining under the nighttime stars.

Protecting outdoor furniture from sun damage adds years to the usefulness of the investment.

Awnings shelter the outside of windows, reducing interior summer UV rays and the temperature as much as 20%. The ability to retract awnings when the weather is cooler, letting the sunshine in, helps control heating costs.

Awning shade protects merchandise displayed in windows from sun damage.

Choosing awnings in company colors and adding the company logo is an investment in appeal and branding that attracts customers.

Adding affordable, usable space to accommodate more customers.

Minimal maintenance and a lifespan up to 15 years is an investment in the business's bottom line.

From the Paso Robles showroom to communities between Monterey and Ventura, Shoreline Awning & Patio custom designs and installs awnings for Santa Maria, Carmel, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara, and more.

Providing awnings and a variety of shade products since 1982, Shoreline Awning & Patio products are the perfect solutions for sheltering customers from the sun and weather, and adding attractive, comfortable customer experiences.

Shoreline's awnings exceed industry standards and are mounted on welded steel frames with rust-resistant powder-coated finishes.

Lifetime, transferrable warranty.

Fixed-frame and retractable awnings.

Custom designs, configurations, and color schemes can be imprinted with the business logo to boost brand recognition.

Shoreline's talented in-house welders design and fabricate original ornamental ironwork for a higher level of appeal.

Shoreline's design team works side-by-side with every customer from the idea stage through installation to craft the perfect awnings or shade structures.

Shoreline Awning & Patio's specialty is shade and protection from the weather. Along with awnings for Santa Maria's businesses and homes, the company custom-designs and installs a variety of shade structures. The design and manufacturing team offers the highest quality materials and workmanship for products that are custom-designed to each customer's unique vision and specifications. Products include:

Awnings that add curb appeal and draw attention from passing foot and vehicle traffic.

Patio covers and enclosures for restaurants, bars, wineries, and breweries, employee break areas, networking seminars, meetings, customer waiting areas, wellness, and fitness.

Shade structures for weddings and events.

Shade sails for outdoor living and recreation.

Custom covers, shades, and enclosures for patios, gazebos, and pergolas.

Patio covers with insulation, lighting, fans, or misters.

Drop shades that operate manually, electrically, from timers, or remotely.

Shoreline Awning & Patio's commitment to excellence ensures that the products will not only meet but exceed expectations and contribute significantly to business success and customer appeal.

Shoreline Awning & Patio, Inc.

3514 Combine Street

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-4110

Media Contact

Jackie Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Shoreline Awnings & Patio, Inc.