Smart Solutions for Bioprocessing: Accelerating Results Using Cloud-Connected Hardware, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about viral vector process development and how cloud-connected bioreactors can accelerate process development and scale-up. The featured speakers will share how parallel bioreactor systems and external scaling capabilities empower to optimize processes and drive faster, more reliable outcomes.
TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar exploring a novel approach to accelerating process development by combining in-house bioreactor facilities with external cloud-connected systems.
The expert speakers will describe the development and features of a new cutting-edge bioreactor system. They will showcase how this innovative system supports seamless viral vector process development for adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentivirus.
Register for this webinar today to understand how parallel bioreactor systems enable streamlined operations and external scalability to drive faster, more reliable results.
Join Jondavid De Jong, PhD, VP, Scientific Operations, Virica Biotech; and Babu Sivaraman, PhD, PE, VP of Product, Culture Biosciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Smart Solutions for Bioprocessing: Accelerating Results Using Cloud-Connected Hardware.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article