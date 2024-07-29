Smart Start Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition

Doron Grosman said, "I look forward to building on the Company's strong track record of growth to better serve customers and support governments by expanding our offerings that deter impaired driving to help individuals live and drive responsibly." Post this

Most recently, Grosman was the CEO and President of GCT Global Container Terminals, which more than doubled its EBITDA during his tenure and expanded GCT's commercial value by substantially improving the Company's profitability and efficiency. Prior to GCT, he drove strategic initiatives, operational improvements and talent development across industries in various senior leadership roles at Court Square Capital Partners, Hexcel Corporation, Trane, General Electric and Bain.

Doron Grosman said, "There are exceptional opportunities to drive value by scaling Smart Start in ways that amplify its impact on road safety and preventing drunk driving incidents. I look forward to building on the Company's strong track record of growth to better serve customers and support governments by expanding our offerings that deter impaired driving to help individuals live and drive responsibly."

Joanna Reiss, Smart Start Board Chair and Co-Head of Impact Investing at Apollo Global Management said, "Doron is a seasoned, multi-industry executive who has successfully navigated C-suite roles at global Fortune 1000 and middle market companies. We are excited to partner with Doron and believe his customer-centric vision to expand Smart Start's value proposition will keep our roads safer and curtail the trend of increased drunk driving deaths."

Strausz has served as CEO of Smart Start since 2015, during which time the company triples both revenue and EBITDA. He was an important advocate for the passage of legislation to keep roads safer across the US and expanded the company's international footprint to 20 countries of operation. Under Strausz leadership, Smart Start focused on investing behind the company's technology to ensure compliance of devices when on the road and to makes devices easier to use for consumers.

Mr. Strausz said, "I began my career as a franchisee of Smart Start at 21 years old, after being closely impacted by drunk driving. In the years since, what was a nascent technology has been adopted both across the United States and the world. I am immensely proud of the work we have done to save lives on the road, with many thanks to our world-class team. I look forward to continuing this important work as a member of the board and am delighted to welcome an executive of Doron's caliber to lead the Company forward."

Reiss added, "It has been a pleasure to work with Matt over the past several years as we have grown the business and positioned the company for long-term success. Thanks to Matt's leadership, entrepreneurial drive and passion for the mission, Smart Start has unquestionably saved many lives. We are grateful to continue our collaboration in the years to come with Matt as a board member."

Based in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, 1A Smart Start LLC is the acknowledged leader in alcohol monitoring nationally and worldwide with our advanced alcohol breath testing technology. Smart Start's Ignition Interlock is a convenient, discreet solution for impaired driving offenders. At the same time, SmartMobile™and BreathCheck™portable alcohol monitoring devices provide the greatest benefit at the lowest cost to users and monitoring authorities. Our SmartWeb™ online platform offers quick reporting and analysis for easy caseload management. Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology® with thousands of service locations across the U.S. and internationally, and a 24/7/365 multilingual Customer Care Center. For more information, visit smartstartinc.com.

Caitlin Garner, Smart Start, 1 8008803394 8008, [email protected], https://www.smartstartinc.com/

