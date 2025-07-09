Smart Start® Expands into Family Law Market with Launch of SmartMobile Insight™ - A Game-Changer in Portable Alcohol Monitoring

"SmartMobile Insight empowers professionals with reliable data while helping parents comply with court-ordered monitoring in a way that's minimally disruptive to daily life," said Bob Gallup, Chief Revenue Officer at Smart Start. Post this

SmartMobile Insight offers a simplified, all-in-one solution—One Product, One Plan, One Lease Price—making alcohol monitoring more accessible and affordable than ever. With over 9,000 convenient pickup locations nationwide, clients can get started quickly, without the hassle of waiting or complex setup. Backed by real-time results, facial detection, tamper detection, and GPS data, SmartMobile Insight provides data that empowers family courts to make informed decisions. The streamlined experience removes barriers for families, helping them focus on safety, accountability, and recovery.

"We know that child safety and family stability are top priorities in these sensitive cases," said Bob Gallup, Chief Revenue Officer at Smart Start. "SmartMobile Insight empowers professionals with reliable data while helping parents comply with court-ordered monitoring in a way that's minimally disruptive to daily life. Our device provides that critical balance of accountability, transparency, and compassion."

SmartMobile Insight enables flexible, on-the-go testing and real-time data. Authorized legal professionals and parties involved receive detailed reports to foster transparency and trust. Key features of SmartMobile Insight include:

Data ensuring peace of mind for all parties

Real-time monitoring and reporting with GPS location

Discreet, portable design for daily use

Customizable testing schedules and random alerts

With SmartMobile Insight, family law professionals gain a smarter tool to support supervised parenting time, reunification plans, and alcohol use monitoring. As a company committed to public safety, innovation, and client success, Smart Start serves clients nationwide with over 9,000 convenient access points for easy device pickup, along with 24/7 customer support. The company's approach centers on exceptional customer care, accurate reporting, and responsible monitoring to support both legal requirements and individual accountability.

"Smart Start was founded on the belief that technology can be a powerful tool for safer communities and second chances," added Gallup. "Expanding into family law is a natural extension of that mission."

For more information about SmartMobile Insight and how it supports safer parenting arrangements and recovery journeys, visit: www.smartstartinc.com/family-law

About Smart Start

Smart Start is a global leader in alcohol monitoring technology, providing trusted solutions—including breath alcohol Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring devices—to clients across the U.S. and around the world. These services encompass manufacturing, installation, servicing, monitoring, and reporting. Additionally, Smart Start furnishes a programmable device with standardized reporting.

Since 1992, Smart Start's Ignition Interlocks have recorded over a billion alcohol-free starts and have prevented 11 million engine starts where alcohol was present on the driver's breath. Our Ignition Interlocks are saving lives while allowing some DUI offenders to legally operate their interlock equipped vehicles. Smart Start has empowered individuals and agencies with accurate, user-friendly devices supported by industry-leading service and innovation.

Headquartered in Texas, Smart Start operates both corporate and franchise locations in 48 states throughout the U.S. and has an international presence in 13 countries. Smart Start operates more than 2,000 service locations nationwide and is committed to helping people regain control of their lives through reliable products, innovative solutions, and compassionate service.

Media Contact

Caitlin Garner, Smart Start, 1 8008803394 8008, [email protected], https://www.smartstartinc.com/

