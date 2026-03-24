Smart Start Expands into the Intelligent Speed Assistance Market with Speed Aware™

"Entering the intelligent speed assistance market is a natural extension of Smart Start's mission to save lives and support state monitoring authorities," said Albert ("Al") Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Start. Post this

Speeding claimed 11,775 lives in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), accounting for nearly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.1 Intelligent Speed Assistance is gaining global momentum as a public safety technology. ISA is now mandated in the European Union and is increasingly being evaluated in the United States through municipal pilots and legislative initiatives focused on high-risk speeding compliance.

"Entering the intelligent speed assistance market is a natural extension of Smart Start's mission to save lives and support state monitoring authorities," said Albert ("Al") Morales, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Start. "Through our agreement with MAGTEC, we are expanding our public safety platform to address high-risk speeding with active speed-limiting technology."

"MAGTEC has dedicated years to developing proven active speed management systems," said Robert Morisset, Chief Executive Officer of MAGTEC. "By integrating our technology with Smart Start's established monitoring infrastructure, we can deliver scalable speed compliance solutions to jurisdictions across the U.S."

Key features of Speed Aware include:

Active speed-limiting technology: Speed Aware uses location-based data to regulate speed in accordance with the applicable speed limit and any program requirements.

Availability: Compatible with most vehicles on the road today.

User friendly: Speed Aware provides drivers with real-time alerts and moderates acceleration smoothly, making it intuitive to use.

Monitoring compliance: Speed Aware will share speed data reports directly with state monitoring authorities to help drivers stay compliant with program requirements.

To learn more about Smart Start's Speed Aware, visit www.speedaware.com.

1 Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Traffic Safety Facts 2023 Data. Available at: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/813721

About Smart Start

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start is a global leader in alcohol monitoring solutions, including Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring devices. Since 1992, Smart Start devices have prevented over 12 million impaired driving events. Operating in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and 11 other international markets, Smart Start is committed to saving lives and enhancing community safety through an integrated suite of hardware and cloud software solutions. Learn more at www.smartstartinc.com.

About MAGTEC

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, MAGTEC develops intelligent vehicle control systems to prevent speeding, enhance safety, and improve security for all vehicle types. Its flagship product, SafeSpeed®, delivers advanced speed limiting technology for speed control and remote vehicle disabling. MAGTEC operates subsidiaries in the USA and Asia. Learn more at www.magtec.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Garner, Smart Start, 1 8008803394, [email protected], https://www.smartstartinc.com/

SOURCE Smart Start