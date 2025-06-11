Smart Start Names Albert Morales as Chief Executive Officer

Smart Start, a global leader in alcohol monitoring services and technologies, today announced that its board of Directors has unanimously appointed Albert ("Al") Morales as Chief Executive Officer.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Start, a global leader in alcohol monitoring services and technologies, today announced that its board of Directors has unanimously appointed Albert ("Al") Morales as Chief Executive Officer.

Morales is a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading innovative business transformations across multi-billion-dollar companies in a variety of industries. He has a distinguished track record of driving sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth, and has positioned organizations for long-term success through strategic execution and operational excellence, including in his roles as Chief Transformation Officer at Cencora, TD SYNNEX, Tenneco and Avaya. Morales has served as an active and engaged member of Smart Start's board for the past two years.

Morales said, "Smart Start has a long history of growth and market innovation. I am excited to partner with the entire Smart Start team as we build on the Company's strong momentum and expand our value proposition to our customers and partners around the world. I'm honored to lead Smart Start's next chapter as we leverage our technology and industry expertise to advance our mission of saving lives and making our roads safer."

"Al is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our business and a clear vision for Smart Start," said Joanna Reiss, Chairman of the Smart Start Board of Directors and Partner & Co-Head of Impact Investing at Apollo Global Management. "Over the past two years, he has served as a trusted advisor and mentor to many across the organization and has played an instrumental role in the Company's strong growth. We are confident that Smart Start will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Smart Start is a recognized leader in alcohol monitoring services and technologies nationally and worldwide. Smart Start's mission is to save lives and enhance community safety through our integrated suite of connected hardware and cloud software solutions. Smart Start's suite includes advanced alcohol breath testing technology using our Ignition Interlock and portable alcohol monitoring (SmartMobile™and BreathCheck™) devices as well as our SmartWeb™ online platform which offers quick reporting, analysis, and caseload management solutions. Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology® through our innovative technologies and solutions, global service footprint, and trusted relationships with consumers and government partners around the world. For more information, visit smartstartinc.com.

