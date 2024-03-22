Smart Start Promotes Brandy Nannini to Chief Government Affairs Officer

"Brandy brings a wealth of experience, a broad network of connections, and a proven record of dedication and leadership to her new role," says Matt Strausz, Smart Start's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Post this

Nannini has 30 years of expertise in the prevention of impaired driving, with extensive experience in federal and state government relations. Nannini is currently responsible for driving Smart Start's government and special interest initiatives and focusing on the company's legislative efforts in state and federal government. She is also responsible for collaborating state and federal agency personnel and managing coalition efforts with public safety advocates.

In addition, Nannini played a pivotal role in saving lives through prevention of impaired driving. As Public Policy Director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, she opened the organization's first office in Washington, D.C. In 2000, she played a major role in the passage of a federal .08 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) law, with adoption in every state by 2002.

She also managed government relations and traffic safety programs for Responsibility.org and spearheaded passage of numerous state and federal laws, including ignition interlock laws. Nannini led efforts to address drug and substance impaired driving with the establishment of the National Alliance to Stop Impaired Driving (NASID), a coalition that Smart Start serves on as a founding member. During Nannini's 16-month tenure at Smart Start, she has established coalitions in support of state legislation and renewed the company's federal effort to expand the use of ignition interlocks.

"Every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 39 minutes," Strausz added. "We remain dedicated to working with professionals at all levels of government, as well as private organizations, to save lives through the expanded use of ignition interlock devices."

Ignition interlocks are the most effective way to save lives by preventing an impaired driver from driving drunk again. Since its inception, Smart Start has prevented millions of engine-starts when a driver was drinking. This not only saves lives, but also gives DUI offenders the chance to regain restricted driving privileges, continue meeting family and work commitments, and promote a lifestyle that includes driving without drinking.

Currently, 35 states and the District of Columbia require the use of ignition interlocks for all DUI offenders, but every state needs this law in place and fully

implemented in order to reverse the nation's deadly increase in impaired driving deaths," Nannini said. "I am excited to be a part of the Smart Start team and continue working with the entire traffic safety community to get back on track toward the goal of zero deaths."

About Smart Start

Based in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas, 1A Smart Start LLC is the acknowledged leader in alcohol monitoring nationally and worldwide with our advanced alcohol breath-testing technology. Smart Start's Ignition Interlock is a convenient, discreet solution for impaired driving offenders. At the same time, SmartMobile™, BreathCheck™, and ORBIS™ portable alcohol monitoring devices provide the greatest benefit at the lowest cost to users and monitoring authorities. Our SmartWeb™ online platform offers quick reporting and analysis for easy caseload management. Smart Start is Setting the Standard in Alcohol Monitoring Technology® with thousands of service locations across the U.S. and internationally, and a 24/7/365 multilingual Customer Care Center. For more information, visit smartstartinc.com.

