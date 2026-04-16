SMART Tire Introduces New Class of Tire Technology as Artemis Era Signals Shifts in Mobility

SMART Tire has been advancing lunar tire technology for Artemis-era missions and commercial lunar programs, rooted in NASA's Mars rover work and developed alongside leading aerospace and mobility partners. Post this

Flats, blowouts, and constant maintenance aren't anomalies, they're built into the system.

The SMART Tire Company has developed an alternative.

Built on technology derived from NASA research, SMART Tire replaces air pressure entirely with a shape memory alloy (NiTinol) structure that replicates the functional role of air under load, without the failure modes that come with it.

Instead of containing pressure, the material itself carries the load.

The result is a fundamentally different system: a tire that cannot go flat, resists failure under extreme conditions, and is designed for significantly longer life with minimal maintenance.

"Air is the failure point. We removed it," says SMART Tire leadership. "This is not an iteration on the existing model - it's a new system."

While airless tire concepts have existed for years, scaling them has remained a challenge. Previous approaches replaced air with polymers and structural designs that struggled to match performance. SMART Tire's material-based approach changes that equation.

SMART Tire has been advancing lunar tire technology for Artemis-era missions and commercial lunar programs, rooted in NASA's Mars rover work and developed alongside leading aerospace and mobility partners.

Now, that same system is moving toward commercial deployment on Earth's $300B+ global tire market and $1T+ space economy.

The company is entering commercialization with pilot programs underway, a waitlist exceeding 20,000 customers representing a multi-million-dollar early sales funnel, and a defined path to scaled manufacturing supported by recent advances in material availability and supply chain.

Initial deployment focuses on high-performance micromobility - bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters - where tire failure remains a persistent cost. Longer term, SMART Tire aims to establish airless tires as a new category in mobility, offering a more durable and sustainable alternative alongside traditional pneumatic systems for automotive, trucking, aerospace, and agriculture.

Fewer replacements. Less material waste. Lower total cost over time.

SMART Tire has been built through bootstrapping and crowdfunding, giving early investors access at a critical inflection point as the company prepares to scale.

A 100-year-old system is reaching its limits.

SMART Tire is building what comes next.

About SMART Tire

The SMART Tire Company, Inc., is an advanced materials and mobility company pioneering airless tire technology using shape memory alloys derived from NASA research. Its mission is to build a new tire ecosystem that delivers longer life, lower cost, and more sustainable performance across mobility, aerospace, and infrastructure.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Investor Information:

wefunder.com/thesmarttirecompany

Media Contact

Media Relations, SMART Tire, 1 323-380-0887, [email protected], smarttire.com

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SOURCE SMART Tire